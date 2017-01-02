In Abuja NDLEA uncover £3.8m worth of cocaine inside shoes

The officers of the NDLEA have uncovered £3.8million of cocaine sealed inside the sole of shoes in a Turkish airline.

  • Published:
NDLEA staff drown in river chasing drug baron play

NDLEA official (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)

(Nigerian Nation)

In Sokoto NDLEA seizes 135kg of cough syrup worth N4m
Christmas Carol Was "Police is your friend" the biggest lie in this video?
In Ekiti Police command arrests 85 criminals in a week
NSCDC "Use arms against criminals, not innocent citizens," Corps boss
In Delta Troops rescue 6 kidnapped victims
NDLEA Agency destroys Indian hemp farm, recovers 5 guns in Plateau
In Kebbi Police arrest truck driver with hemp
NDLEA Agency arrests 134 suspects with Marijuana in Sokoto
In Ondo NDLEA destroys 24 tonnes of cannabis
In Yola NDLEA arrests truck conveying 3 tonnes of drugs

Parcels of cocaine weighing 9.15kg and valued at £3.8million have been uncovered by mend of the NDLEA in a shipment of shoes aboard a Turkish airline flight.

According to a report by Tribune Newspaper, the officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) uncovered the whitish substance that tested positive to cocaine inside soles of shoes at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It was further reported that the discovery was made in a shipment of shoes, during inward screening of passengers on the flight.

The seizure of the cocaine, which was industrially concealed in the soles of new foot wears, has been described as one of the benefits of training by the Chairman of the NDLEA, Colonel Muhammad Abdallah.

Abdallah said: “The seizure is a validation of enhanced capacity of officers due to series of training programmes carried out by the agency. The training covering investigation, raid operations as well as prosecution was conducted with the assistance of the United States government, European Union (EU) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). This is just a tip of the iceberg because as the benefits of these training begin to manifest, more drugs shall be detected and cartels dislodged in the days ahead.

Speaking further, Abdallah said that the huge profit derived from drug trafficking has made it a top priority for drug cartels to be financially incapacitated.

We must continue to take deliberate steps to intercept drugs and ultimately prevent the criminal enrichment of drug cartels. Illicit drug proceeds negatively affect economic development, could be used to corrupt government officials and terrorism funding thereby subjecting mankind to widespread destruction,” Abdallah stated.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Buhari President reportedly sacks EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magubullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Muhammad Musa Bello
In Kuje Ex-Council boss tasks community on peaceful co-existence