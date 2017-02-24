In Abuja Expert tasks young engineers to focus on professional development

He said that in their days as young engineers, we started by actually doing the job of being trained as engineers.

  • Published:
Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) play

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)

(Economic Confidential)

Abuja Airport Closure Engineers praise Saraki over NASS intervention
In Akwa Ibom Panel orders release of Reigners Church structural engineer
Uyo Church Collapse Human rights activist calls for prosecution of the builders
Buhari ‘Engineers don’t blow up pipelines,’ Group tells President
Fashola 'Nigerian Engineers must step up their game', Minister says
Fashola 4 Ways Minister floored Nigerian Engineers
Fashola Minister explains why government does not patronize local contractors
Jega Nigerian Society of Engineers to honour fmr. INEC boss , 21 others
FRSC Corps Marshal urges self-enforcement of safety policies by road users

Mr Matthew Edevbie, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has called on young engineers in the country to be focus more on professional development than money.

Edevbie made the call on Friday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the major challenge hindering young engineers from breaking even in the profession is concentration on money than acquiring the skills needed to do the work.

He said, ‘’In our days as young engineers, we started by actually doing the job of being trained as engineers."

“We never focused on money in our early days, we focused on professional development, spent time learning and building our skills, that is why we are here today."

“The young engineers should concern with how much knowledge they can acquire because the only sustainability for engineers is the amount of knowledge they have and not how much money,” he said.

Edevbie, who said he had put in over 30 years experience, specialising in power line construction, said his commitment to get Niger Delta youths out of Greeks started in 2005.

‘’Our commitment to get youths of the Niger Delta out of the creeks started in 2005 with the establishment of a training school for engineers and technicians in the region."

“We have used our profession to create a programme, called Integrated Riverine Development Strategy, to move young people from poverty to prosperity, using power as catalyst."

“We are contributing in no small way to the development of the Niger Delta, using our knowledge in electrical engineering.”

He called for government’s support to empower local industries in building skills and empowerment programme for youths.

According to him, with such empowerment, youths can develop skills they can apply in getting constructive work done.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
2 Xenophobia Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to address...bullet
3 Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senatebullet

Local

In Lagos Economist calls for CBN’s sanctions against bank directors to reduce bad loans
National Population Commission Logo
2018 Census NPC begins enumeration area demarcation in Kaduna
 
NIPCO Company seeks Reps’ support to access petroleum products
The leader of Boko Haram's main faction, Abubakar Shekau, admits killing the group's spokesman
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader killed spokesman over 'leadership plot'