In Abuja Educationist wants Nollywood incorporated in school curriculum

Dr Jay Pyeon, the Project Manager,  Nigeria-Korea Model School, Abuja , has advised the Federal Government to incorporate  Nollywood in the Nigerian school curriculum.

Pyeon, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, described Nollywood as a home-grown industry that had become “one of the largest cinema economies in the world’’.

According to him, with an education system in place based on well-planned school curriculum incorporating the basics of the Nollywood industry, Nigerian youths could exploit the inherent opportunities in the business to become entrepreneurs.

“Nollywood is one of the largest cinema economies in the world."

“I was very much impressed by its home-grown nature in terms of cinema."

“Cinema would be a home-grown industry for our youngsters to develop themselves so they can participate in the industry"

“So what I’m thinking is if we train them, if we educate our young people in our school education system based on well-planned curriculum, then they can go into the Nollywood industry to become entrepreneurs."

“Basically all our Nigerian young people can speak English based on our school education."

“What it means is that they can go global based on English speaking Nollywood industry."

“So what I’m thinking is if we can take on board Nollywood in our school curriculum system then they can train themselves and they can make money based on Nollywood economy and Nollywood industry.’’

Pyeon, who is a professor of English, Film and Development studies, said he had extended the frontiers of Nollywood by introducing it to viewers in Korea.

“One of my achievements is that I could understand what Nollywood means in global the economy."

“So I have introduced Nollywood industry into Korean readership."

“That is my contribution to Nollywood industry right now."

“Basically Korean reception of Nollywood is still very basic in technical terms, but if we go further to introduce Nollywood films to Korean audiences then Nigeria and Korea can work closely on mutually beneficial terms in future.’’

NAN reports that Pyeon, who got his PhD from the University of East Anglia, United Kingdom, has an essay titled: “Nollywood Film Industry in the Digital Age’’ to his credit.

