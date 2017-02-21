In Abia Pilgrims board introduces measures to check abscondment

Ezuoke advised Christians interested in travelling to Israel on pilgrimage to apply to the board to obtain the form.

  • Published:
Nigerian Christian Pilgrims at Golgotha play

Nigerian Christian Pilgrims at Golgotha

(misspetite)

BON 2016 Zebrudaya, Sola Sobowale, Fidelis Duker to get recognition award
Fayose Governor calls for sack of Justice Okon Abang
Fayose Group says Fayose's call for Justice Abang's sack is "idiotic"
Abia Council Polls Group discredits election, calls for fresh exercise
Okezie Ikpeazu Abia Governor pardons 20 prisoners
Okezie Ikpeazu Abia Governor presents N102.56 bn appropriation bill for 2017

The Chairman, Abia Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Ugochukwu Ezuoke, says That the board has introduced fresh measures to check abscondments by pilgrims during this year’s pilgrimage.

Ezuoke said this when he briefed newsmen in Umuahia on preparations by the board to organise a hitch-free 2017 pilgrimage.

“The board has mapped out stringent measures to scrutinise intending pilgrims to avoid abscondment being experienced amongst pilgrims.

“There is no need for any pilgrim to abscond in the holy land on the premise of searching for greener pastures outside Nigeria.

“Economic recession is not peculiar to Nigeria, the whole world is hit by the phenomenon,’’ he said.

He urged intending pilgrims to understand that pilgrimage was a platform for Christians to uplift their spiritual lives and increase their faith in God.

Ezuoke admonished them to use the solemn opportunity to pray for their spiritual growth and the nation’s political and economic transformation.

“The holy pilgrimage as we know, provides good opportunity for Christians to fulfil a very important desire.

“The desire to visit Israel is to see the place where Jesus Christ was born, where he grew up, died and resurrected from the dead and from where he ascended into heaven,’’ he added.

ALSO READ: 65,000 Christians begin 7-day fasting and prayers for President Buhari

Ezuoke advised Christians interested in travelling to Israel on pilgrimage to apply to the board to obtain the form.

He gave assured that the screening of applicants would be thorough and devoid of sentiments.

Image
  • A TOURISM CONSULTANT, MR ABDULHAMID SHERIFF (L) AND HEAD, DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE ARTS, REDEEMERS UNIVERSITY, EDE, AT THE NATIONAL SUMMIT ON CULTURE AND TOURISM IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3242/29/4/2016/OTU/BJO/NAN 
  • MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES, SULEIMAN ADAMU; HIS WIFE, HAUWA AND MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT, AMINA MOHAMMED, AT A RECEPTION DINNER ORGANISED BY ASSOCIATION OF CONSULTING ENGINEERS IN NIGERIA (ACEN) FOR ITS PRESIDENT, ENGR. SULEIMAN ADAMU, ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS THE MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3269/30/4/2016/JAU/NAN 
  • DIRECTOR-GENERAL, NIGERIAN TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, MRS SALLY MBANEFO (3RD-L) PERFORMING ALONG SIDE OTHER ARTISTES DURING A PARADE OF NIGERIAN DRESSING CODE AT THE NATIONAL SUMMIT ON CULTURE AND TOURISM IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3243/29/4/2016/OTU/BJO/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. IFEANYI UGWUANYI OF ENUGU STATE; HIS ABIA STATE COUNTERPART, GOV. OKEZIE IKPEAZU; DEPUTY SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN. IKE EKWEREMADU AND GOV. DAVID UMAHI OF EBONYI DURINGSOUTH-EAST STAKEHOLDERS' MEETING IN ENUGU ON SUNDAY. 3290/2/5/2016/MAG/HF/NAN  
  • A LONG QUEUE OF CUSTOMERS AT AN AUTOMATIC TELLER MACHINE (ATM) AT IKORODU IN LAGOS ON MONDAY (2/5/16) 3291/2/5/2016/BOA/HF/NAN  
  • THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED (R) AND THE PERMANENT SECRETARY, MRS AYO FASUGBA, AT THE NATIONAL SUMMIT ON CULTURE AND TOURISM IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3244/29/4/2016/OTU/BJO/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: PAST LEADER, HOUSE OF LORDS NIGERIA, PROF. KAYODE OYEDIRAN; VICE PRESIDENT, PROF YEMI OSINBAJO; CHAIRMAN OF THE OCCASION, OBA OTUDEKO; DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE, CHIEF ALAKE ADEYEMO AT THE BOOK PRESENTATION IN IBADAN ON MONDAY (2/5/16) 3292/2/5/2016/OEA/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. NASIR EL-RUFAI OF KADUNA STATE; CHAIRMAN, NORTHERN GOVERNORS FORUM, GOV. KASHIM SHETTIMA OF BORNO, AND GOV. ABDULLAZEEZ YARI OF ZAMFARA, AT THE 19 NORTHERN GOVERNORS FORUM’S MEETING IN KADUNA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3245/29/4/2016/SP/BJO/NAN  
  • A HUNTER DISPLAYING DIFFERENT TYPE OF ANIMALS ALONG KUBWA EXPRESS ROAD IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (2/5/16). 3293/2/5/2016/HB/HF/NAN 
  • SOME OF THE 19 NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS FORUM DURING THEIR MEETING IN KADUNA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3246/29/4/2016/SP/BJO/NAN  
  • BATCH ” A” 2016 SET OF THE NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS (NYSC) MEMBERS DURING THEIR SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AT THE ZAMFARA NYSC ORIENTATION CAMP IN TSAFE ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3247/29/4/2016/ST/BJO/NAN 
  • UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEE (UNHCR), HEAD OF FIELD UNIT IN MAKURDI, MR SAM AGWA (L), WITH THE UNHCR REPRESENTATIVE TO NIGERIA AND ECOWAS, MRS ANGELE DIKONGUE, DURING AN INSPECTION VISIT TO THE UNHCR 200 ROOM-SHELTER SUPPORT PROJECT FOR INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS IN GUMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF BENUE ON MONDAY(2/5/16). 3294/2/5/2016/HB/HF/NAN 
  • CHILDREN OF THE INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) FROM THE ‘SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS’’, PARTICIPATING IN ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION EXERCISE ORGANISED BY LIFE BUILDERS INITIATIVE, IN COMMEMORATION OF THE 2016 WORLD MALARIA DAY AT DURUMI (AREA 1) IDPs CAMP IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3248/29/4/2016/EO/BJO/NAN  
  • THE PROGRAMME MANAGER, LIFE BUILDERS INITIATIVE (LBI), MISS TIMI ONAFESO (R), ADDRESSING CHILDREN OF THE INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) FROM THE ‘SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS’’, BEFORE THEIR PARTICIPATION IN AN ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION EXERCISE ORGANISED BY LBI IN COMMEMORATION OF THE 2016 WORLD MALARIA DAY AT DURUMI (AREA 1) IDPs CAMP IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3249/29/4/2016/EO/BJO/NAN 
  • MEMBERS OF RATTAWU DURING THE WORKERS DAY CELEBRATION IN MAIDUGURI ON SUNDAY (1/5/16) 3282/1/5/2016/INUWA/TA/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. AKINWUNMI AMBODE AND HIS WIFE, BOLANLE, JOIN THE FORMER GOVERNOR OF CROSS RIVER STATE, DONALD DUKE AND HIS WIFE, ONARI ON STAGE AS DUKE PERFORMS AT ``AN EVENING OF JAZZ WITH GOV. AKINWUNMI AMBODE IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY NIGHT. 3284/1/5/2016/ICA/TA/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: SEN. OLUREMI TINUBU; OBA RILWAN AKIOLU OF LAGOS; GOV. AKINWUNMI AMBODE; HIS WIFE, BOLANLE; FORMER GOV. OF LAGOS STATE, BOLA TINUBU; MRS BEERE OSOBA AND FORMER GOV. SEGUN OSOBA OF OGUN STATE, AT ``AN EVENING OF JAZZ WITH GOVERNOR AKINWUNMI AMBODE’’ IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY NIGHT. 3287/1/5/2016/ICA/TA/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, FIRST CITY MONUMENT BANK (FCMB) PLC, MR LADI BALOGUN; CHAIRMAN, DR JONATHAN LONG; COMPANY SECRETARY, MRS FUNMI ADEDIBU AND FOUNDER, OTUNBA MICHAEL BALOGUN, DURING THE 3RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN LAGOS ON FRIDAY (29/4/16) 3261/29/4/2016/BOA/HF/CH/NAN  
  • NYSC MEMBERS PARTICIPATING IN THUG OF WAR DURING THE SWEARING-IN OF 2016 NYSC BATCH "A" AT THE PERMANENT ORIENTATION CAMP,IN GBAKUTA, ISEYIN, OYO STATE ON FRIDAY (29/4/16) 3262/29/4/2016/IBRO/HF/CH/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: RIVERS COORDINATOR, NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF EMPLOYMENT (NDE) MR NNAMDI ASOMUGHA; DEPUTY DIRECTOR,HEAD OF VOCATIONAL SKILLS,NDE,RIVERS, MR FELIX KPEGASIN AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES,NDE, MRS KATE OYOYO, AT THE 14TH PHASE RESETTLEMENT OF GRADUATES OF VOCATIONAL SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SCHEME IN PORT HARCOURT ON FRIDAY (22/04/16). 3097/22/4/2016/OCC/HB/CH/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTERS OF FCT, MOHAMMED BELLO; ENVIRONMENT, AMINA MOHAMMED AND WATER RESOURCES, SULEIMAN ADAMU, AT A RECEPTION DINNER ORGANISED BY ASSOCIATION OF CONSULTING ENGINEERS IN NIGERIA (ACEN) FOR ITS PRESIDENT, ENGR. SULEIMAN ADAMU, ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS THE MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3268/30/4/2016/JAU/NAN 
  • MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, DR OGBONNAYA ONU (M), WITH APC STAKEHOLDERS FROM THE SOUTH-EAST ZONE AFTER THE STAKEHOLDERS' MEETING AT UBURU IN ABAKALILI ON SUNDAY. 3289/2/5/2016/CO/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT, TRADE UNION CONGRESS, COMRADE BOBO KAIGAMA; PRESIDENT OF NLC, AYUBA WABBA AND DEPUTY PRESIDENT, NLC, PETERS ADEYEMI, AT THE NLC PRE-MAY DAY LECTURE IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (30/4/6). 3270/30/4/2016/JAU/NAN  
  • MINISTER OF DEFENCE, RETIED BRIG.-GEN. MANSUR DAN'ALI (M), BEING SHOWN THE MASTER PLAN OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW ARMY BARRACK IN GUSAU ZAMFARA STATE ON SATURDAY (30/4/6). 3271/30/4/2016/JAU/NAN  
  • OFFICERS AND MEN OF THE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE, AT A FIRST QUARTER ROUTE MARCH IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (30/4/16). 3271/30/4/2016/EO/NAN  
  • CHIEF OF AIR STAFF, AIR MARSHAL. SADIQUE ABUBAKAR (M), DURING THE NIGERIAN AIR FORCE FIRST QUARTER ROUTE MARCH IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (30/4/16). 30/4/2016/EO/NAN   
  • MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED (2ND R), LAUNCHING THE TV DIGITAL SWITCH OVER IN JOS ON SATURDAY (30/4/16). WITH HIM IS THE REPRESENTATIVE OF PLATEAU STATE GOVERNOR, PROF. SONNI TYODEN. 3273/30/4/2016/SAA/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF PLATEAU STATE GOVERNOR, PROF. SONNI TYODE; MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED AND DIRECTOR GENERAL, NATIONAL BROADCASTING COMMISSION, MRS ALHERI SAIDU, DURING THE OFFICIAL LAUNCHING OF TV DIGITAL SWITCH OVER IN JOS ON SATURDAY (30/4/16). 3274/30/4/2016/SAA/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: NATIONAL VICE- CHAIRMAN, ALL GRASSROOTS ALLIANCE, MR PAUL AGBOOLA; CHAIRMAN OF THE PARTY, OLUKAYODE ARIYO AND NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY, MR YEKINI SALIMANU, AT THE SOUTH-WEST INAUGURATION OF THE PARTY IN IBADAN ON SATURDAY (30/4/16). 3275/30/4/2016/MO/NAN  
  • SOUTH-WEST COORDINATOR, ALL GRASSROOTS ALLIANCE, MR LUCAS ORUBULOYE; VICE- CHAIRMAN, MR PAUL AGBOOLA AND CHAIRMAN OF THE PARTY,OLUKAYODE ARIYO, AT THE SOUTH-WEST INAUGURATION OF THE PARTY IN IBADAN ON SATURDAY (30/4/16). 3276/30/4/2016/MO/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: BENEFICIARY,MR CHIBUISI NWOKEOCHA (PLUMBING AND PIPE FITTING) RECEIVING ITEMS FROM THE RIVERS COORDINATOR, NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF EMPLOYMENT (NDE) MR NNAMDI ASOMUGHA AND COMPTROLLER, IMMIGRATION SERVICE, RIVERS, STATE, MR ISIAKA HALIRU, AT THE 14TH PHASE RESETTLEMENT OF GRADUANDS OF VOCATIONAL SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SCHEME IN PORT HARCOURT ON FRIDAY (22/04/16). 3098/22/4/2016/OCC/HB/CH/NAN 
  • CROSS SECTION OF BENEFICIARIES OF THE 14TH PHASE RESETTLEMENT OF GRADUANDS OF VOCATIONAL SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SCHEME IN PORT HARCOURT ON FRIDAY (22/4/16). 3099/22/4/2016/OCC/HB/CH/NAN    
  • BOSNIAN ALDIN SETKIC RETURNING THE BALL DURING THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE TOMBIM ABUJA OPEN IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16) 3264/29/4/2016/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • SEN. ABDUL-AZEEZ NYAKO OF ADAMAWA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT (2ND-R), SPEAKING TO SOME WOMEN DURING THE COMMENCEMENT OF HIS SOFT LOAN EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME FOR WOMEN PETTY TRADERS IN YOLA ON SUNDAY (1/5/16) 3281/1/5/2016/YMU/TA/CH/NAN  
  • MEMBERS OF TRADE UNION DURING MAY DAY CELEBRATION IN GOMBE ON SUNDAY (1/5/16) 3283/1/5/2016/KADO/TA/CH/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: NOLLYWOOD STARS EBUBE NWAGBO, DESMOND ELLIOT AND ALEX EKUBO AT AN EVENING OF JAZZ WITH GOVERNOR AKINWUNMI AMBODE’’ IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY NIGHT. 3285/1/5/2016/ICA/TA/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: SEN. OLUREMI TINUBU; FORMER GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE, BOLA TINUBU; GOV. AKINWUNMI AMBODE AND HIS WIFE BOLANLE, AT ``AN EVENING OF JAZZ WITH GOVERNOR AKINWUNMI AMBODE’’ IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY NIGHT. 3286/1/5/2016/ICA/TA/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: KEBBI STATE NLC CHAIRMAN,COMRADE MURTALA USMAN; GOV. ATIKU BAGUDU OF KEBBI STATE AND MEMBER, KEBBI STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, BELLO YAKUBU, AT THE MAY DAY CELEBRATION IN KEBBI ON SUNDAY (1/5/16) 3288/1/5/2016/DS/TA/NAN 
  • EGYPTIAN KARIM-MOHAMED MAAMOUN RETURNING THE BALL TO HIS OPPONENT DURING THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE TOMBIM ABUJA OPEN IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16) 3263/29/4/2016/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • TWO COTONOU BOUND BOATS LADEN WITH PRODUCTS SUSPECTED TO BE ILLEGALLY REFINED AUTOMOTIVE GAS OIL (DIESEL FUEL) CONCEALED IN PLASTIC TANKS AT THE WARRI NAVAL BASE IN DELTA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3255/29/4/2016/EDEKI/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF HEALTH, PROF. ISAAC ADEWOLE; FORMER PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO; CHAIRMAN, SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE, SEN. ABDULLAHI ADAMU; DIRECTOR-GENERAL, INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICULTURE (IITA), DR NTERANYA SANGINGA, AND FOUNDER, WOMEN FARMERS ADVANCEMENT NETWORK (WOFAN), HAJIA SALAMATU GARBA, AT THE INAUGURAL MEETING OF NIGERIA ZERO HUNGER STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE IN IBADAN ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3256/29/4/2016/MO/BJO/NAN 
  • MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MR GEOFFREY ONYEAMA (R) AND COORDINATOR OF THE WEST AFRICAN REGIONAL INTELLIGENCE FUSION UNIT (RIFU) AGAINST BOKO HARAM, MR DENNIS MYNTIA, EXCHANGING A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING THEY SIGNED TO FORMALLY ESTABLISH RIFU HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3257/29/4/2016/PA/BJO/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MR GEOFFREY ONYEAMA (2ND-R) AND COORDINATOR, WEST AFRICAN REGIONAL INTELLIGENCE FUSION UNIT (RIFU) AGAINST BOKO HARAM, MR DENNIS MYNTIA (2ND-L), SIGNING A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO FORMALLY ESTABLISH RIFU HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY IN ABUJA (29/4/16). 3258/29/4/2016/PA/BJO/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE, KEBBI STATE, RAKIYA AYUBA; GOV. ATIKU BAGUDUOF KEBBI STATE, AND THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION, ALHAJI ABUBAKAR MALAMI, AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT IN BIRNIN KEBBI ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3259/29/4/2016/PA/BJO/NAN  
  • THE PRIME MINISTER (IYASE) OF THE BENIN KINGDOM, CHIEF SAM IGBE (6TH L); THE ORACLE (ESOGBAN) OF BENIN, CHIEF DAVID EDEBIRI (7TH L), AND OTHER CHIEFS, AT THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DEMISE OF THE OBA OF BENIN, OBA EREDIAUWA, OMO N'OBA N' EDO UKU AKPOLOKPOLO, AT UGHA-OZOLUA IN BENIN-CITY ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3260/29/4/2016/IO/BJO/NAN 
  • LABOUR LEADERS AT THE 2016 PRE-MAY DAY NEWS CONFERENCE BY THE NLC DEPUTY PRESIDENT IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3250/29/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN  
  • 2016 NYSC BATCH "A" CORPS MEMBERS TAKING OATH OF ALLEGIANCE AT KUBWA ORIENTATION CAMP IN ABUJA ON RIDAY (29/4/16). 3251/29/4/2016/JAU/CH/NAN  
  • 2016 NYSC BATCH "A" CORPS MEMBERS GIVING THREE-HEARTY CHEERS TO THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE FCT MINISTER AT KUBWA ORIENTATION CAMP IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3252/29/4/2016/JAU/CH/NAN 
  • 2016 NYSC BATCH "A" CORPS MEMBERS, DURING THEIR SWEARING-IN AT KUBWA ORIENTATION CAMP IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3253/29/4/2016/JAU/CH/NAN 
  • AN ACCIDENT SCENE ON KUBWA-SULEJA EXPRESS IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/4/16). 3254/29/4/2016/JAU/CH/NAN 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Tanko Al Makura
Tanko Al-Makura Nasarawa Governor signs N69.9bn appropriation bill into law
Scene of xenophobic attack
Xenophobia Foreign ministry summons South African envoy over attacks on Nigerians
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.
Abubakar Bello Niger Governor to probe usage of N4.4bn bailout fund by LGs
President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu FG to install 110 rice milling machines to boost its production - President's spokesman says