The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said a former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of power, Godknows Igali has forfeited 47 cars to the Federal Government.

This was made known in a report presented to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and financial Crimes by the EFCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Presented by the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Igali's forfeiture was contained in the performance report handed over to the Senate Committee chairman, Senator Chukuwuka Utazi.

According to the report, Igali, who is being investigated by the EFCC over financial crimes,lost the cars in his Utako, Abuja residence.