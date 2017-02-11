Ifeanyi Okowa Delta governor wants UK to invest on job generating ventures

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa play

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has appealed to United Kingdom and other countries to invest in employment generating ventures in the Niger Delta.

Okowa made the call when he received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, in Asaba on Friday.

According to him, such investment will help to consolidate existing efforts at peace-building in the region.

Anything that will create more job opportunities for the youths should be encouraged.

“I want to reassure you that peace has returned to Delta State and we look forward to having investors from the UK and other European countries.

“Delta State is blessed with fertile land apart from being rich in oil and gas.

“We are encouraging our youths to go into agriculture to be employers of labour and we are giving hope to our youths,” he said.

The governor said that most of the crises in the region were blown out of proportion, adding that only the creeks of the state were affected by the pipeline vandalism.

We had some pipeline vandalism in some parts of the state, but efforts have been made for us to achieve peace which led to the Vice President visiting the state.

“His visit further encouraged the people and strengthen the existing peace. One of the issues at stake was the Maritime University and it is receiving deserved attention.

“It is our hope that the peace process will be consolidated within the next few months,” Okowa said.

He assured investors that the state was safe and investment-friendly, adding that his administration was committed to ensuring quick returns on investments for companies doing business in Delta.

Earlier, Arkwright said that he was in the state to assess areas of economic benefits for his country.

He said that Delta was one of the key states in Nigeria that the British Government would be focusing on.

