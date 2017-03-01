Idris Ibrahim Reps summons IGP over Kwakwanso's followers

Reps have resolved to summon the police chiefs came as a result of the alleged constant harassment of the supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, are to be summoned by the House of Representatives.

According to multiple reports, the resolve to summon the police chiefs came as a result of the alleged constant harassment of the supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

In a report by Daily Trust, the House resolved to constitute an ad hoc panel to ascertain the reasons for the harassments and intimidation of supporters of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The committee will report back in three weeks for further legislative action.

Rep member, Aliyu Sani Madaki had moved the motion saying some members of the National Assembly from the state had intended to hold meetings with their constituents but were forced to cancel them by the Kano State Police Command, after having been duly informed, thereby infringing on their rights to peaceful assembly and association as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

In another report by Punch, Madaki had sought the intervention of the House to halt a potential breakdown of law and order in Kano State due to the alleged abuse of power by the police.

Madaki further accused the police of taking sides with the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to stop the Kwankwasia group from holding any lawful assembly.

“This is like inviting anarchy and we must act fast before the situation implodes.

“Even in Bauchi State, the home of Mr. Speaker (Yakubu Dogara), the police are stopping groups from conducting themselves peacefully,” Madaki added.

The Inspector-General of Police and the commissioners of police in the FCT, Kano and are to appear before the house ad-hoc committee to defend the allegations against the police.

