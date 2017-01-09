IDPs FG to construct 65 boreholes in camps

The Federal Government says it has put in place modalities for the construction of 65 borehole facilities at Internally Displaced Persons camps, disaster-challenged areas and some public areas nationwide.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, said this in Abuja on Monday at a meeting with “Nationwide Borehole Contractors’’.

He said the construction of the boreholes was an important step toward providing sustainable water supply to as part of efforts to develop the areas.

Adamu said the step was also in partial fulfilment of the ministry’s mandate of providing sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the cultural and socio-economic needs of all Nigerians.

The minister said access to potable water nationwide, was estimated at 69 per cent in 2016.

He added that no fewer than 56 million Nigerians still lack access due to uncoordinated efforts from governments at all levels.

According to him, this is the reason why the ministry initiated the Partnerships for Extended Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH).

This, he noted would also address all observed challenges in the water sector.

He stated that with the implementation of PEWASH, Nigerians would enjoy effective maintenance of fresh water ecosystem, enhanced food security and poverty eradication.

The minister said the project, which was part of the 2016 Appropriation Act, would not be transferred from one contractor to the other, adding that due process was followed in line with the Procurement Act.

While expressing the need for benefiting contractors to adhere to specifications and guidelines, he warned that the ministry would not tolerate any act of sharp practices and poor construction activity.

“Let me inform you that some of the inadequacies in our sector have been linked to early and rapid water supply system failures, occasioned by non-adherence to specifications and poor construction practices.

“We are determined to put a stop to this trend; the ministry will not accept transfer of contract from one party to another and deviation from specifications.”

Responding on behalf of benefiting contractors, Mr Michael Ale, commended the Federal Government for its efforts to expand access to potable water for Nigerians.

He assured the minister that the boreholes would be constructed to specifications.