IDPs FG to construct 65 boreholes in camps

Minister of water resources has said the construction of boreholes is important in the provision of sustainable water supply to IDP camps.

  • Published:
IDPs in Jos play

IDPs in Jos

(Rotary Club)

Osinbajo Beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer were identified before May 29, 2015 — Presidency
IDP Yobe Govt to empower group with 4,836 livestocks
Reno omokri Welcome to President Buhari’s new, improved Nigeria – GEJ's ex-aide writes
In Yobe State government set to close last IDPs camp
Abubakar Malami AGF meets with Buhari reportedly over Magu’s case
Babachir Lawal It's amazing that SGF hasn't been sacked
Buhari President did not remove Babachir Lawal from presidential board
Babachir Lawal Report clears SGF in grass cutting scandal, calls Senate report "unfortunate lies"
Buhari "Sack Babachir Lawal now," Nigerians tell President

The Federal Government says it has put in place modalities for the construction of 65 borehole facilities at Internally Displaced Persons camps, disaster-challenged areas and some public areas nationwide.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, said this in Abuja on Monday at a meeting with “Nationwide Borehole Contractors’’.

He said the construction of the boreholes was an important step toward providing sustainable water supply to as part of efforts to develop the areas.

Adamu said the step was also in partial fulfilment of the ministry’s mandate of providing sustainable access to safe and sufficient water to meet the cultural and socio-economic needs of all Nigerians.

The minister said access to potable water nationwide, was estimated at 69 per cent in 2016.

He added that no fewer than 56 million Nigerians still lack access due to uncoordinated efforts from governments at all levels.

According to him, this is the reason why the ministry initiated the Partnerships for Extended Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH).

This, he noted would also address all observed challenges in the water sector.

He stated that with the implementation of PEWASH, Nigerians would enjoy effective maintenance of fresh water ecosystem, enhanced food security and poverty eradication.

The minister said the project, which was part of the 2016 Appropriation Act, would not be transferred from one contractor to the other, adding that due process was followed in line with the Procurement Act.

While expressing the need for benefiting contractors to adhere to specifications and guidelines, he warned that the ministry would not tolerate any act of sharp practices and poor construction activity.

Let me inform you that some of the inadequacies in our sector have been linked to early and rapid water supply system failures, occasioned by non-adherence to specifications and poor construction practices.

“We are determined to put a stop to this trend; the ministry will not accept transfer of contract from one party to another and deviation from specifications.

Responding on behalf of benefiting contractors, Mr Michael Ale, commended the Federal Government for its efforts to expand access to potable water for Nigerians.

He assured the minister that the boreholes would be constructed to specifications.

Image
  • The 2016 African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez, displays his award during the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night. 
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (M) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With them is an official of CAF, Mohammed Anthony. 
  • Asisat Oshoala
    Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (L) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Executive Director of CAF, Amani Kamar (R) presenting the Women National Team of the Year Award to Super Falcons’ Ebi Onome, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti performing during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung (M) displays the GLO CAF Platinum Award received on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With him are the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Afees Abubakar (L) and CAF President of CAF, Issa Hayatou.   
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala receives her award during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Legal, Globacom Limited, Mrs Gladys Talabi; the African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria; Minister of Sport Solomon Dalung; and CAF President Isa Hayatou, at the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Omawumi and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja   
  • From left: ; Tanzania musician Diamond; Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; President, Nigerian Supporters’ club, Mr Rauf Ladipo and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a visit the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (2nd R); his deputy, Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R); General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (M) and other officials of the Rivers Government and Military officers during the visit of the GOC to Rivers Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; Lt.-Cdr. Way Olabise; and Coordinator of Operation Delta Safe, Lt.-Col. Marcellenus Daudu, during a News Conference on a Cordial Relationship Between the Military and Media, in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Traders recount their losses at the scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar; and National President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba, during the labour leader’s courtesy visit in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State (L) and Managing Director of Bauchi Mining Synergy and Exploration Ltd., Mr Juang Hung, during the latter’s visit to Government House in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the National President of Students Christian Movement of Nigeria, Rev. Eric Ighalo, during a courtesy visit on the Vice President at the Presidential Vila in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) in a group photograph with members of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria during their courtesy visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Rakiya Abubakar, another Chibok girl recovered by troops cuddling a nine (9) month old baby in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ayo Omidiran; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nkiru Onyejeocha, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the Temporary Closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of state for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, Security and Intelligence Committee of the Senate, Sen. Shaba Lafiaji, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Ted Iwere; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Chief Marketing Officer of Independent Newspapers, Mrs Theresa Taiwo, after the presentation of the nomination letter of Independent Newspapers’ Man of the Year 2016 award to the governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) receiving the nomination letter as "Man of the Year 2016" of the Independent Newspapers Limited from the Managing Director, Mr Ted Iwere, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and participants at the NIMechE Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Emmanuel Odu; Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, Dr Mustapha Muhammed; and Director, Advocacy and Communications, Dr Adamu Nuhu, during a news conference in Abuja on the suspected Polio case in Udupani Local Government Area of Cross River, on Thursday   
  • From Left: Assistant General-Secretary, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Mr Niyi Hassan; Chairman of NIMechE, Lagos State chapter, Mrs Funmi Akingbagbohun; Vice Chairman of the chapter, Mr Segun Fadeyi; and Technical Secretary, Mrs Oduwa Agboneni, at the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), South-West Zone during the second day of their protest over alleged Anti-Labour Policies by Total Nigeria PLC’s Blending Plant in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat (R) decorating representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali; Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Taba; and the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, at the Inauguration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Commercial activities taking place under the ongoing Light Rail Bridge at Iganmu in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali (L) decorating the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat, at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Unclear refuse after the New Year celebration at Gbaremu market, Sango-Eleyele road in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Traders selling water melons at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Traders selling pepper at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Customers patronize tomato sellers at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Pensioners protesting against alleged decision of Imo Government to pay only 40 per cent of the accumulated Pension Arrears owed to them, at the roundabout leading to Government House in Owerri on Thursday   
  • Refuse yet to be packed on Sango-Eleyele road after the New Year holiday Ibadan on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
3 Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants saybullet

Local

President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
NDLEA staff drown in river chasing drug baron
In Abuja 3 suspected drug traffickers get N30m bail each