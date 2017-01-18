IDP Camp Bombing ‘Things like these usually happen in war,’ Abba Kyari says

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari has said that the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State was a very unfortunate incident.

An Air Force fighter jet dropped a bomb on the camp in the Rann community on Tuesday, January 17, killing about 100 people.

Kyari also said that such incidents happen “occasionally in war, especially when dealing with terrorists like Boko Haram.”

The Chief of Staff, on Wednesday, January 18, led a presidential delegation to the Borno Government House in Maiduguri to offer President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences.

“This is a very unfortunate accident. The President and Commander-in-Chief is very distressed about the incident, and has instructed us to embark on this condolence visit,” Kyari said according to YNaija.

“This kind of incident happens occasionally in war, especially when dealing with terrorists like Boko Haram who arbitrarily and in cowardly fashion hide among civilians. The President deeply regrets the incident.

“The Armed Forces will take extra care that this doesn’t happen again. The Federal government is working with the State and local and international partners to ensure speedy resettlement of IDPs,” he added.

Buhari had earlier described the incident as regrettable and pledged federal help to the state government to enable it deal with the aftermath of the bombing.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed were also part of the government delegation to Maiduguri.