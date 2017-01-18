IDP Camp Bombing Saraki mourns victims of accidental airstrike in Rann

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed his regret at the bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) accidentally dropped a bomb on the camp in the Rann Community on Tuesday, January 17.

The Air Force had been informed of a Boko Haram settlement in the area and mistook the IDP camp for a terrorist hideout.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of today’s accident in Rann Community of Borno State,” Saraki said via social media.

“I pray that the souls of the victims may rest in peace. I wish the victims speedy recovery, and I pray that incidents like these never reoccur again,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also expressed regret at the incident and assured the Borno State government of federal help in handling the aftermath of the bombing.

Meanwhile, about 100 people have been reported dead in the incident which affected refugees and aid workers among others.