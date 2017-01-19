IDP Camp Bombing PDP calls for independent investigation into accidental bombing

The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for independent investigation into the accidental bombing of Rann IDPs Camp in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

The party made the call in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said the PDP was shocked and dismayed at the news of the accidental bombing of the IDPs Camp by the Nigerian Air force jet, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

He said the investigation would help to unravel the mystery behind the incident, which led to the death of over 52 persons and injured more than 120 others in the camp.

“This is totally unacceptable and we demand a thorough and independent investigation into the matter to unravel the mystery behind the accident.

“The excuse by the Nigerian military that the camp was mistaken to be a gathering of Boko Haram members is a show of unprofessionalism and lack of intelligence regarding operations of such magnitude.

“We are very worried that the military after several successes against the sect in recent times will display such provocative conduct capable of rubbing-off on its past achievements as a professional organisation,” he said.

Adeyeye said that the PDP was of the opinion that the accidental bombing of the IDP camp was a reaction to false alarm and that the military was misled by the informant to cause the killings of those innocent Nigerians.

“Consequently, Nigerian military must talk less on its modus operandi and also carry out sufficient intelligence gathering in order to avoid such costly mistakes in the future.

“While we appreciate that Nigerians are being informed of the operations of the military, it is very important to conceal some vital and critical security information to aviod opponents using such information to infiltrate their ranks.”

Adeyeye added that the military must excuse itself from any form of propaganda and deceit to score cheap political points.

He urged the military to concentrate more on the job of wiping off the insurgency in the North-East and eliminate threat in all regions of the country.

He however condoled with President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Borno State, Mr Kashim Shettima and the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable as we pray their souls to rest in peace.

“We are equally calling on government at all levels to provide the needed support for the injured persons and pray for their speedy recovery,” he said.