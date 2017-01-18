IDP Camp Bombing Danjuma assures protection of IDPs, says Air Force strike regrettable

A NAF fighter jet mistakenly fired shots at an IDP camp in Borno on Tuesday killing scores of people and injuring some. 

  • Published:
IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF play

IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF

Ali Modu Sheriff EFCC seizes N948M private jet which allegedly belongs to ex-governor
IDP Camp Bombing Senate advises military to exercise caution in future operations
Boko Haram Soldiers who dropped bombs on IDPs should be punished
IDP Camp Bombing UN dispatches medics, airlifts aid officials
IDP Camp Bombing "NAF officers are highly professional," says Lai Mohammed
IDP Camp Bombing Saraki mourns victims of accidental airstrike in Rann
Airforce Accidental Strike 52 killed, 120 injured in 'misfire,' MSF confirms
Airforce Accidental Strike Killing of refugees "shocking and unacceptable" - Int'l Aid Group
Shettima Gov orders hospitals to give emergency response to victims of accidental bombings
Shekau 'Why we attacked University of Maiduguri' - Boko Haram leader

Retired Gen. Theophilous Danjuma, the Chairman, Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has assured the protection of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), describing the accidental Air Force strike as highly regrettable.

The information is in a statement by Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Head of Media and Communications of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdulkadir quoted Danjuma as saying “the unfortunate incident which occurred on Tuesday at Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno, was not only tragic but a monumental loss to the nation.”

Danjuma, however, emphasised that the protection of IDPs and stabilisation of vulnerable people fleeing Boko Haram conflict remained of utmost concern to government.

The chairman also reassured the safeguarding of lives of aid workers bringing relief and medical items to those in camps and host communities.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Borno, noting that “our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the IDPs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Medicines San Frontiers (MSF) and the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC).

“We also condole with the families of other volunteers who were affected.’’

According to him, a thorough investigation will be carried out to avoid similar mishaps in
future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram members mistakenly fired shots at IDPs and aid workers on Tuesday at the Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno, killing scores of people and injuring some. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
3 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet

Local

Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff EFCC seizes N948M private jet which allegedly belongs to ex-governor
IDP Camp Bombing Senate advises military to exercise caution in future operations
In Kano Police avert bloody clash
Riot breaks out in Kano on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
In Kano Trouble as transporters exchange gunfire with traffic officials