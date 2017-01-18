IDP Camp Bombing Danjuma assures protection of IDPs, says Air Force strike regrettable

Retired Gen. Theophilous Danjuma, the Chairman, Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has assured the protection of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), describing the accidental Air Force strike as highly regrettable.

The information is in a statement by Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Head of Media and Communications of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdulkadir quoted Danjuma as saying “the unfortunate incident which occurred on Tuesday at Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno, was not only tragic but a monumental loss to the nation.”

Danjuma, however, emphasised that the protection of IDPs and stabilisation of vulnerable people fleeing Boko Haram conflict remained of utmost concern to government.

The chairman also reassured the safeguarding of lives of aid workers bringing relief and medical items to those in camps and host communities.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Borno, noting that “our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the IDPs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Medicines San Frontiers (MSF) and the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC).

“We also condole with the families of other volunteers who were affected.’’

According to him, a thorough investigation will be carried out to avoid similar mishaps in

future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram members mistakenly fired shots at IDPs and aid workers on Tuesday at the Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno, killing scores of people and injuring some.