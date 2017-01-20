IDP Camp Bombing 2 more dead, 5 discharged, 73 still in hospital

Two more people have died after being involved in the accidental bombing of an Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday, January 17, bombed the camp after mistaking it for a Boko Haram hideout.

Hospitals in Maiduguri, the state capital, have discharged five injured people while 73 others are still being held for treatment.

This was disclosed by the Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mshelia via a status update.

"But happily, five have been discharged by doctors after they were certified to have fully regained their health,” he said.

“‎We are also hopeful that all the rest will be fine by the grace of God, Nigerians should pray for their speedy recovery,” he added.

He also said that 42 victims with minor injuries would receive treatment in Rann where there are enough medical supplies to address their health needs.