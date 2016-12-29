Idiat Adebule :  Lagos Dep Gov tasks teachers on development plan

Home > Local >

Lagos Dep Gov has urged teachers to make school improvement the first and foremost responsibility in improving education standard.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Wednesday urged public school head teachers to come up with a school development plan in 2017, to improve basic education and enhance students’ personalities.

Adebule, who is also the state Commissioner for Education, made the call at the end of the year programme for Lagos State Primary Schools Head Teachers organised by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Lagos.

She said also urged them to make school improvement the first and foremost responsibility, to improve education standard.

The government appreciates all your contributions to the development of primary education and has decided to approve teacher’s promotion with all financial benefits. Running cost to school managers has also been increased.

”I’m appealing that we continue to do what is right, be dedicated, disciplined and shun all forms of malpractice in the profession so that the state government can do more for our teachers.

”Always be reminded that the duty of moulding leaders who will make or mar our nation’s future, is in your hands,”Adebule said.

Also speaking, the Wife of the State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, urged teachers to be disciplined, dedicated and to double their efforts in moulding and preparing the students for leadership roles in future.

”Your dedication and improved attitude to work earned our primary education the best in the country.

”The reward for hard work is more work. I appeal that you continue to adhere to the ethics of your profession so that Lagos State will continue to be a pacesetter in the country’s education sector, ” Ambode said.

In his address, Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, Executive Chairman, Lagos SUBEB, said that in spite of the economic recession, the state recorded huge improvement in the education sector.

The state’s education sector has experienced infrastructural upgrade, regular training of teachers, improved welfare packages for teachers. All these improved teaching and learning performance in our schools.

”These achievements would not have been possible without the immense support and efforts of the Gov. Ambode-led administration; I urge our teachers to continue to support government’s efforts,” he said.

Mr Adesegun Raheem, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Wing, urged the state government to sustain the improvement in the sector.

The year 2016 was a good year for Lagos as it recorded labour-friendly activities and the state won the best in primary education,” Raheem said.

Mrs Oluwatoyin Edu, Chairperson, Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Lagos State Wing, commended the state government for improving education at all levels in the state.

We recorded increased population of students in our public schools as well as improved academic performance due to enhanced school development.

”We promise to continue to do our best to reciprocate the confidence reposed on us by the state government,” Edu said.

