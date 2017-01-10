Ibrahim Shema Tight security as former Katsina governor, Shema appears in court

There was tight security in Katsina town on Tuesday following the arraignment of ex-Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, in a High Court for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shema was the Katsina State Governor from May 2007 to May 2015.

NAN also reports that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ushered Shema to the court.

Security agents from different security organisations were positioned in strategic locations, particularly those leading to the state High Court, to forestall any unforeseen break down of law and order.

In a related development, the Police Command in Katsina has banned rallies or gatherings by any group of people in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Salisu Agaisa, warned that anybody caught violating the order would be made to face the law.

He urged parents and guardians not to allow their children and wards to be used by some people to achieve their selfish agenda. 

