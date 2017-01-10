Ibrahim Shema Former Katsina Governor appears in court for alleged misappropriation funds

Shema was arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Bako by the Katsina state government and the EFCC on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema play

Former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema

(Information Nigeria)

Ibrahim Shema Tight security as former Katsina governor appears in court
Shema Katsina road agency accuses ex-Gov of misappropriating N14.2bn
Ibrahim Shema Ex-Gov's ADC explains how he disbursed N680.2m
Fayose Governor tells EFCC to either take Shema to court or leave him alone
Shema, EFCC Declared wanted for N76bn fraud, Ex-Katsina Governor turns self in
Ibrahim Shema Ex-Governor slams EFCC for declaring him wanted
Ibrahim Shema Katsina State's ex-Gov wanted by EFCC for embezzlement
Shema Panel summons ex-Gov. Shema over N10bn SURE-P funds

The immediate former governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, has appeared in court for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as governor.

Shema was arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Bako by the Katsina state government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

He, however, did not take plea.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Jibrin Samuel (SAN), had urged the court to remand Shema in prison so that they could have access to him at will.

Samuel asked that the administrative bail earlier given to Shema be revoked, saying he had shown some signs of not reporting to the commission.

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, however, objected to the prayer of the EFFC counsel to have his client remanded in prison custody.

Daudu argued that the state High Court had no jurisdiction to try his client, adding that Shema should be allowed to go home until the case had been appropriately filed.

The trial judge, Bako, ruled that it was premature for the EFCC counsel to pray for the detention of the ex-governor in prison.

He advised both sides to take the case slowly in order to have a decent trial, and adjourned the case till Feb. 7 for mention.

NAN reports that the state government had alleged illegal diversion of state funds during Shema’s tenure.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery...bullet
3 Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants saybullet

Local

President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Motorists pumps fuel into his vehicle in the commercial capital Blantyre in this picture taken March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara
In Sokoto Fuel queues resurface as pump price goes up
Kwara Gov Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov releases 1st and 2nd quarter allocation to institutions
The Nigerian Senate
Senate Lawmakers reject plan to close Abuja airport