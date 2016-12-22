Home > Local >

Ibrahim Idris :  Police IG inaugurates 15-man panel on re-run elections in Rivers

Ibrahim Idris Police IG inaugurates 15-man panel on re-run elections in Rivers

The 15-man panel which is headed by DCP Damien Okoro, consists of officers of the police and DSS.

  • Published:
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Daily Post)

Rivers Rerun Police to probe Wike over alleged audio comments
Ibrahim Idris IG sets up police mobile squadron in Niger to end cattle rustling
Ibrahim Idris IG promises to check extra judicial killings
Ibrahim Idris Police IG raises probe panel on officers’ allowances
Rivers Rerun Police deploy 28,000 personnel to state ahead of polls
Rivers Rerun PDP dismisses police investigation into violence during poll
Wike "You cannot take my life", Rivers Gov warns APC
Rivers Rerun IG promises to prosecute killers of policemen

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the recently constituted joint investigative panel on the Dec. 10 legislative re-run elections in Rivers.

The 15-man panel, headed by DCP Damien Okoro, consists of officers of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with investigative, forensic and technical expertise.

Idris said “The panel which is to conduct its investigation in conjunction with a team from the Department of States Services (DSS) has the following terms of reference:

“One, Conduct a thorough investigation into the role of security agents before, during and after the election;

“Two, examine the role of any police officer or security agent whose actions or activities individually or collectively was detrimental to the good conduct of the elections;

“Three, conduct a forensic analysis on the audio report released by Sahara Reporters as it concerns the election.

“Four, examine any other matter that is relevant to the conduct of the elections, and make recommendations and implementation strategies to guide future elections.’’

He also charged the panel to probe the violence that marred the exercise in which two police officers were gruesomely murdered.

He noted that the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws empowered the police to conduct investigations into criminal matters across the entire country.

The IG gave the committee 30 days with effect from Dec. 17 to submit its findings.

Idris said that four suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the murder of two officers, while two rifles had been recovered.

The IG said that the police was an apolitical organisation that must not get involved in politics, adding that its interest was to ensure hitch-free elections.

ALSO READ: Police IG raises probe panel on officers’ allowances

He solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, especially INEC and the Rivers State Government, to enable the panel succeed in its assignment.

Responding, Okoro, thanked the I-G for the confidence reposed in the committee, adding that they will be guided by relevant extant laws in the discharge of the assignment.

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6...bullet

Local

Gov. Nyesom Wike
Wike DSS accuses Governor of planning to cause violence in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Commonwealth Tackling Corruption Together Conference in the United Kingdom on May 11, 2016.
Buhari FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection
Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Governor presents N365b budget for 2017