Ibrahim Idris IG orders treatment of gunshot wounds with or without police report

The Police in Lagos on Wednesday said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed that gunshot wounds be treated with or without police report.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fatai Owoseni, said the inspector-general of police has directed that hospitals should ensure they report the victim at the nearest police station.

“Our personnel has been warned not to hoodwink(sic) any medical practitioner.

“Any medical practitioner that insists on the production of a police report is doing that on his own.

“All the hospital needs to do is to report at the nearest police station for accountability and record purpose.

“This is important for the protection of the hospital because when the police are aware, they can protect the hospital from further invasion by the victim’s gangs to rescue him,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Kidnapped German professor abandoned his police escorts,’ IGP reveals

“We have passed on your observations and we hope they pass it on to their subordinates, too,” he said.

Owoseni said that the command was aware of the public observations on acts of indiscipline by some policemen, saying that the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have been cautioned.