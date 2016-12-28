Home > Local >

Ibori :  ‘Ex-governor’s supporters are creating more problems for him,’ Uduaghan says

Ibori ‘Ex-governor’s supporters are creating more problems for him,’ Uduaghan says

Uduaghan said further that Ibori's supporters are causing more problems for him with their loud celebration on social media.

Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan has warned supporters of his predecessor, James Ibori to stop publicizing their visits to him.

Uduaghan said further that Ibori’s supporters are causing more problems for him with their loud celebration on social media.

Ibori was released from a UK prison on Wednesday, December 21, after spending four and a half years in prison for money laundering.

“For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it,” Uduaghan said via Facebook.

Former Delta state Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan play

Former Delta state Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan

(reformeronline)

 

“We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity. You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine.

“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities,” he added.

One of Ibori’s supporters, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi attracted outrage after a video of him praising the ex-governor surfaced online.

ALSO READ: Okowa allegedly using state funds to boost Ibori’s business

Nwaoboshi said, in the video, that Ibori put governors, senators and the senate president in office despite being in prison.

