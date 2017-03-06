Ibe Kachikwu Youths laud minister in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Youth Coalition for Peace and Progress (NGYCPP) on Sunday applauded the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu’s efforts of restoring permanent peace through reconciliation in the region.

The group made the commendation in a communiqué, after a meeting in Yenegoa, and signed by the Acting Chairman of the coalition, Tiedor Jude and the Acting Secretary Igoaso Omuaru.

“NGYCPP resolved to galvanize our teeming members across the length and breadth of the region and other notable youth groups to support our son and brother.

“ The group has resolved to support the son and brother who is doing so well in shaping and transforming the once ailing oil sector for international standard and best practices.’’

The group said that since Kachikwu came on board initially as GMD, NNPC and later as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, he has raised the bar of performance to a level that is difficult to beat.

“We want to specially thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress-led government at the centre for discovering and giving him the opportunity to serve his country.

“We make bold to say that Kachikwu has won our hearts, we totally agree with other notable groups who adjudged him the best minister that has ever emerged from the region in recent times.’’

The group said but for Kachikwu’s strategic efforts, the Niger Delta region would still be experiencing all manner of hydra-headed crises.

It noted that Kachikwu’s many trips to the creeks preaching forgiveness, peace and development had resulted to gradual return of peace to the region.

The group also gave kudos to Kachikwu for his open-door policy, his loyalty to the authorities, his sincerity to the grassroots and the manner he is allowing the Federal Government’s policies to impact on the grassroots.