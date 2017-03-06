Ibe Kachikwu Youths laud minister in Niger Delta

A group of Niger Delta youths have said Ibe Kachikwu has raised the bar of performance to a level that is difficult to beat.

  • Published:
Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria February 12, 2016.REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo play Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria February 12, 2016.REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Kachikwu Niger Delta group wants elevated role for Petroleum Minister
Osinbajo Acting President presides over FEC meeting [PHOTOS]
Osinbajo FG to establish $20bn gas industrial park in Niger Delta - Acting President says
Barkindo OPEC Sec-Gen arrives Nigeria on 4-day visit
Fuel Price Sources say petrol subsidy is back!
Kachikwu 'Crude oil production rises to 2m barrels daily,' Minister says
Ibe Kachikwu Oil attacks in 2016 cost Nigeria up to $100bln, says Minister
Osibanjo Acting President directs contractors who abandoned projects to return to site
Wike Gov holds private meeting with Osinbajo at Port Harcourt Airport

The Niger Delta Youth Coalition for Peace and Progress (NGYCPP)  on Sunday applauded the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu’s efforts of  restoring permanent peace through reconciliation in the region.

The group made the  commendation in a communiqué, after a meeting in Yenegoa, and signed by the Acting Chairman of the coalition, Tiedor Jude and the Acting Secretary Igoaso Omuaru.

NGYCPP resolved to galvanize our teeming members across the length and breadth of the region and other notable youth groups to support our son and brother.

“ The group has resolved to support the son and brother who is doing so well in shaping and transforming the once ailing oil sector for international standard and best practices.’

The group said that since Kachikwu came on board initially as GMD, NNPC and later as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, he has raised the bar of performance to a level that is difficult to beat.

We want to specially thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress-led government at the centre for discovering and giving him the opportunity to serve his country.

“We make bold to say that Kachikwu has won our hearts, we totally agree with other notable groups who adjudged him the best minister that has ever emerged from the region in recent times.’’

The group said but for Kachikwu’s strategic efforts, the Niger Delta region would still be experiencing all manner of hydra-headed crises.

It noted that Kachikwu’s many trips to the creeks preaching forgiveness, peace and development had resulted to gradual return of peace to the region.

The group also gave kudos to Kachikwu for his open-door policy, his loyalty to the authorities, his sincerity to the grassroots and the manner he is allowing  the Federal Government’s policies to impact on the grassroots. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet
2 Osinbajo, Obasanjo How acting President prepares for his speechesbullet
3 Ambode Governor's commissioners have been grumblingbullet

Local

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President denies rejecting UK's offer on kidnapped Chibok Girls
Maikanti Baru
NNPC Senate to probe alleged irregularities on fuel subsidy
Apostle Johnson Suleman
Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged secret love life
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on February 18, 2016.
Buhari President calls Kogi Governor, says he'll be back soon