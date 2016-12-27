IBB :  I'm relieved military smoked out Boko Haram - ex-Head of State

Ex-military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has heaved a sigh of relief after the announcement that Boko Haram has been dislodged from the dreaded Sambisa forest.

In a statement reportedly credited to his media office on Monday, December 26, 2016, Babangida hailed President Buhari and the Nigerian army for the feat.

He went further to congratulate the citizens of Nigeria on the feat achieved by the Nigerian army while urging them to work more on defeating other insurgents, armed bandits and cattle rustlers.

“May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.

“It is a sign of relief that the military has finally smoked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa forest.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria,” he said.

The ex-military president also expressed hope that the remaining Chibok girls would be located and reunited with their families.