A total sum of N1.134 billion will be spent on relocation of operations of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has revealed how a total sum of N1.134 billion will be spent on relocation of operations of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Sirika has explained that the relocation of operation to Kaduna would cost over N1.1 billion with Nigerian Railway Corporation, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service helping out.

While briefing the senate on the logistics implication of the relocation, the minister said that the relevant agencies that would be deployed to facilitate the relocation will be getting part of the funds to ease the relocation.

The Abuja Airport is expected to be closed for six weeks from March 8, 2016 though many senators who spoke still expressed displeasure with the closure of the airport while Julius Berger maintained the repairs could be done without total closure.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation: N100,326,400

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC): N237,247,216.21

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC): N325,000,000.

Nigerian Police Force: N358,517,700

Nigeria Immigration Service: N29,000,000.

For provision of buses by the Federal Ministry of Transportation: N84,000,000

Total: N1.134 billion.

