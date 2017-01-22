Yahya Jammeh There is no room for dictators in Africa – Dogara says

Jammeh refused to step down after Adama Barrow won the presidential election which held on December 1, 2016.

  Published:
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said that there is no room for dictators in Africa.

Dogara said this while reacting to reports that Yahya Jammeh, the former Gambian President has gone on exile.

The Speaker also commended President Buhari and leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for prevailing on Jammeh to leave office.

Dogara also added that the intervention of Buhari and the other ECOWAS leaders in The Gambia, saved a lot of lives.

According to him, “The leaders have demonstrated their readiness and strong resolve to defend democracy on the continent.

“This would send strong signals to the world that democracy has come to stay in Africa.

“There is no room any longer for tyrants and dictators in the continent.”

ALSO READ: Jammeh's wife, children flee Gambia

Jammeh refused to step down after Adama Barrow won the presidential election which held on December 1, 2016.

In a sharp twist, after pressure was mounted on him by ECOWAS leaders, left The Gambia on Saturday, January 21, 2016 to Guinea.

