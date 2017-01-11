Hammed Ali Customs boss directs officers to enforce policy on car importation

Customs boss, Hammed Ali has given a directive to Customs officers to enforce the policy on vehicle importation.

  • Published:
Hameed Ali play

Nigeria Customs Service boss, Hameed Ali

(Nigerian Watch)

Hammed Ali Customs redeploys 8 ACG, 238 Deputy Comptrollers
Nigeria Customs Service NCS solicits cooperation of Ogun govt. to curb smuggling
Nigeria Customs Service Agency to look into controversy over discharge of oil, gas related cargoes
In Lagos Customs laud media reports on anti-smuggling activities
In Ogun Customs Command generates N536m in January
NCS Customs impounds goods valued at N11.66 million
International Customs Day Nigeria customs set to celebrate occasion
In Edo Customs destroys poultry products worth N15M
In Sokoto Customs seize N119m contrabands in 4 months
Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller-General gives all officers 14-day ultimatum to declare assets

The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hammed Ali, has directed operatives to enforce the policy on non importation of vehicles through the land border.

Ali, it was reported, directed men of the Compliance Team and Federal Operations Unit to compliment officers at the borders.

The Comptroller-General stated this in a statement by Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Joseph Attah, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Attah said that apart from being a statutory function of customs to implement government fiscal policies, as Nigerians, the advantages and opportunities inherent in the policy was a motivation to ensure compliance.

Regrettably, despite Nigeria’s bigger and more equipped port facilities, statistics have shown that more than 90 per cent of vehicles imported to neighbouring countries are normally on transit to Nigeria market.

“Though duty rates chargeable for motor vehicles at both land borders and seaports remain the same.

“Importers of these vehicles exploit the informality of land border trade since they are not usually manifested for Nigeria ports to either smuggle through the porous border or compromise some customs officers and that of other agencies to short change the nation,” Attah said.

According to him, Ali has charged the anti-smuggling squads to ensure total blockage such that no desperate vehicle importer gets his or her access to smuggle in the trapped vehicles.

Attah listed the merits of the policy to include channelisation of motor vehicles to sea ports, adding that it would enable suppression of smuggling.

He said that the policy would create business and job opportunities with the eventual emergence of bonded car parks for vehicles around the country.

He added that the policy would lead to the emergence of bank branches and mechanic villages around the bonded car parks, with job opportunities for Nigerians.

Attah said that high volume of vehicle cargo for shippers would boost capacity and optimise use of facilities at the ports and car parks.

He said that the policy would bring higher revenue for the three tiers of government to discharge their responsibilities to Nigerians.

Attah said it would facilitate the recent collaboration among customs, FIRS, motor licence office, police and bureau of statistics.

He added that it would give assurance of duty payment for vehicle buyers, thereby giving them more confidence on the road without customs interception.

Curiously, Nigerians are being told that over 10,000 vehicles are already trapped 10 days into the enforcement of the policy when statistics show vehicles properly imported through the land borders from January 2014 – December 2016 was only 209,691 with N38,551,569,751.00 paid as duty.

“Smuggled vehicles seized within the same period was 5,998 with duty paid value of N10,271,734,415.36.

“Beyond revenue loss, allowing a system that is fraught with security implications in our present fragile security situation will not be a patriotic thing to do.

” Stakeholders are therefore enjoined to see the inherent benefits of the policy and cooperate with the Nigeria Customs Service as personnel strive to implement the fiscal policy of government.”

Image
  • The 2016 African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez, displays his award during the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night. 
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (M) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With them is an official of CAF, Mohammed Anthony. 
  • Asisat Oshoala
    Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (L) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Executive Director of CAF, Amani Kamar (R) presenting the Women National Team of the Year Award to Super Falcons’ Ebi Onome, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti performing during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung (M) displays the GLO CAF Platinum Award received on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With him are the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Afees Abubakar (L) and CAF President of CAF, Issa Hayatou.   
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala receives her award during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Legal, Globacom Limited, Mrs Gladys Talabi; the African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria; Minister of Sport Solomon Dalung; and CAF President Isa Hayatou, at the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Omawumi and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja   
  • From left: ; Tanzania musician Diamond; Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; President, Nigerian Supporters’ club, Mr Rauf Ladipo and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a visit the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (2nd R); his deputy, Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R); General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (M) and other officials of the Rivers Government and Military officers during the visit of the GOC to Rivers Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; Lt.-Cdr. Way Olabise; and Coordinator of Operation Delta Safe, Lt.-Col. Marcellenus Daudu, during a News Conference on a Cordial Relationship Between the Military and Media, in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Traders recount their losses at the scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar; and National President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba, during the labour leader’s courtesy visit in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State (L) and Managing Director of Bauchi Mining Synergy and Exploration Ltd., Mr Juang Hung, during the latter’s visit to Government House in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the National President of Students Christian Movement of Nigeria, Rev. Eric Ighalo, during a courtesy visit on the Vice President at the Presidential Vila in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) in a group photograph with members of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria during their courtesy visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Rakiya Abubakar, another Chibok girl recovered by troops cuddling a nine (9) month old baby in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ayo Omidiran; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nkiru Onyejeocha, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the Temporary Closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of state for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, Security and Intelligence Committee of the Senate, Sen. Shaba Lafiaji, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Ted Iwere; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Chief Marketing Officer of Independent Newspapers, Mrs Theresa Taiwo, after the presentation of the nomination letter of Independent Newspapers’ Man of the Year 2016 award to the governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) receiving the nomination letter as "Man of the Year 2016" of the Independent Newspapers Limited from the Managing Director, Mr Ted Iwere, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and participants at the NIMechE Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Emmanuel Odu; Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, Dr Mustapha Muhammed; and Director, Advocacy and Communications, Dr Adamu Nuhu, during a news conference in Abuja on the suspected Polio case in Udupani Local Government Area of Cross River, on Thursday   
  • From Left: Assistant General-Secretary, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Mr Niyi Hassan; Chairman of NIMechE, Lagos State chapter, Mrs Funmi Akingbagbohun; Vice Chairman of the chapter, Mr Segun Fadeyi; and Technical Secretary, Mrs Oduwa Agboneni, at the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), South-West Zone during the second day of their protest over alleged Anti-Labour Policies by Total Nigeria PLC’s Blending Plant in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat (R) decorating representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali; Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Taba; and the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, at the Inauguration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Commercial activities taking place under the ongoing Light Rail Bridge at Iganmu in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali (L) decorating the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat, at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Unclear refuse after the New Year celebration at Gbaremu market, Sango-Eleyele road in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Traders selling water melons at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Traders selling pepper at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Customers patronize tomato sellers at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Pensioners protesting against alleged decision of Imo Government to pay only 40 per cent of the accumulated Pension Arrears owed to them, at the roundabout leading to Government House in Owerri on Thursday   
  • Refuse yet to be packed on Sango-Eleyele road after the New Year holiday Ibadan on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probebullet
2 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
One China Nigeria ends relationship with Taiwan
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki CCT Tribunal adjourns Senate President's trial to Jan 17
Omoyele Sowore
Sowore Police reportedly arrest SaharaReporters' boss
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP wants you to stop hailing your corrupt 'brothers'