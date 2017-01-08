Hadi Sirika Kano Airport runway in perfect shape – Minister says

Sirika disclosed this to newsmen during a facility tour to the airport in Kano on Sunday.

  Published:
The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

 

(nanta)

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the runway and taxi pavement of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport are in perfect shape.

Sirika disclosed this during a facility tour to the airport in Kano on Sunday.

He said the existing runway had the capacity to carry all types of aircraft, adding that he had high confidence in the airport facility.

“The runway is okay, it is in good condition, we just inspected it and we are happy with it,” he said.

The minister said the ongoing new terminal project at the airport was at advance stage, saying the contractor has not given any definite date of completion.

According to him, the project will be completed in a very near future because it is at advance stage now.

“The terminal building project is a very good job and I think that with a little more push we should be there and it will be ready for completion.

“We will discuss on the completion date with the contractor and made it available to you.

“This is purely a federal airport and so there is no need for any kind of contribution from the state government and this is a tour of facility to ascertain the level of work done at the airport,” he said.

On the issue of lighting at the airport, Sirika said government was already handling the issue of power generation differently.

He expressed confidence that the current power source on ground at Kano airport was adequate for its current and existing facility.

“With the coming up of the new terminal building, we will not have that challenge. We have planned for it, we are seeking for an alternative power supply.

“It has not been captured in the 2017 budget but we have made arrangement and FAAN is in the process of ensuring that there is adequate power supply, which is not part of what the new terminal building covered,” he said.

The minister had been on facility tour to the Kaduna International Airport, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria (NCAT) and Kano Airport since on Friday.

At Kaduna Airport, he disclosed that the airport was fully ready for the six weeks flight operations due to the closure of Abuja Airport for repair of its runway.

At Zaria, the minister tasked the management of the college to utilise the world-class equipment and facilities at the college for the progress of the country’s aviation industry.

He also pledged to support the college toward becoming a full fledged higher institution to be able to be able to produce highly qualified professionals for the sector.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

