Hadi Sirika FG to float National Airline in 2017

Before the end of 2017, the federal government will float a national airline that will be run by the private sector.

This was disclosed by Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Abuja.

Sirika noted that the national airline will be private sector driven project with the federal government having no hand in its running.

The minister said: "When we came in we were very clear on our targets and goals and what we set out to achieve and we did say that Nigeria does not a national airline. The national airline will be one that the government will have no hand in, normally it can have three percent. It will be private sector led, private sector driven.

“We are going to have a national carrier, it is on course and because it is a PPP thing it has to go through IC and C, and also has to follow all the due process. So it is time consuming but I hope very soon before the end of the year we will have a very strong viable national airline.

“For me if any airline will have the capacity to deploy several aircrafts with seamless operation, non disruptive, provide the service, go the long haul, take advantage and give other international airlines a run for their money, we don’t need to get involved, it is because there is none."

Speaking further, Sirika said: “We are going to establish this national carrier and it will give good service.

“This is the solution because Nigeria has the market, we are 180 million, we are sitting in West Africa and in the West African market we are 450 million and Nigeria is the major player.

“If you add the Central Africa which is the Central belt we are 600million people which is equivalent to the US market and also equal to the European market,"

The Minister recalled that the Nigerian airways used carry out all the expected duties of a national carrier while assuring that the FG is looking into all concerns in floating the national carrier.