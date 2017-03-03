Ondo State Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has banned logging activities in forest reserves across the 18 local government areas of the state.

In a statement signed by Mr Toyin Akinkuotu, the state Head of Service, on Friday in Akure, Akeredolu said that the ban had immediate effect.

The governor also dissolved every task-force on forestry and related matters.

He directed law enforcement agencies and forestry officials to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

‘‘This development is coming on the heels of reported illegal exploration activities going on in forest reserves across the state.

‘‘The illegal activities have resulted in loss of huge revenues by the state government,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu of the APC was sworn-in on Feb. 24, following his election on Nov. 26, 2016.