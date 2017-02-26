Goodluck Jonathan Former President salutes Alhaji Shehu Shagari at 92

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated the nation’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who turned 92 on Saturday.

Jonathan, in a felicitations message signed by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Saturday in Abuja, described Shagari as “a man of honour and unmatched dignity, who left enduring legacy as President”.

The former president said that in an out of office, Shagari has continued to inspire generations of Nigerians through his patriotism, selflessness, simplicity and unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“You diligently served your nation as a teacher, parliamentarian and President.

“You have continued to serve her, even in your old age, as an elder statesman and sage who calmly offers his wise counsel on national issues.

“Your Excellency, in your wisdom you envisioned a great nation and I pray to God to grant you more fruitful years to see Nigeria attain that enviable height we all desire," he said.