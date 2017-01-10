Goodluck Jonathan Ex-president denies collecting cash from Malabu oil deal

Italian prosecutors alleged that Jonathan and former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke received kickbacks as part of the deal which involved oil giants ENI and Shell.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan play

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

(Telegraph UK)

Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probe
Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angry
Diezani Alison Madueke EFCC boss travels to London over properties linked to ex-minister
Goodluck Jonathan Security operatives reportedly raid ex-President's in-law's home
Jonathan Ex-President's prays for Nigeria in New Year message
Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns' N9bn accounts
Jonathan Ex-President's prays for Nigeria in New Year message
Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Lady

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that he received a bribe to facilitate the illegal $1.3 billion Malabu oil deal.

Italian prosecutors alleged that Jonathan and former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke received kickbacks as part of the deal which involved oil giants ENI and Shell.

Jonathan made the denial via a statement issued by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze on Tuesday, January 10.

The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to news reports published mostly by online media which suggested through innuendo, rather than factual evidence, that former President Goodluck Jonathan received kickbacks in the $1.3bn OPL 245 oil block deal involving oil giants ENI and Royal Dutch Shell.”

“With regards to the publication, we wish to make it clear that former President Jonathan was not accused, indicted or charged for corruptly collecting any monies as kickbacks or bribes from ENI by the Italian authorities or any other law enforcement body the world over.

“In the first place, we have to categorically state that the negotiations and transactions for the oil block deal predate the Presidency of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan which began on 6th May 2010 and ended on 29th May 2015.

“It may interest those promoting this false narrative to know that all the documents relating to the transactions, issues and decisions of the Federal Government on the Malabo issue, during the Jonathan administration, are in the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice.

“As President of Nigeria, there is no doubt that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan met with executives of all the oil majors operating in Nigeria and urged them to, amongst other things, support the growth of the Nigerian oil industry by ramping up their investments and comply with the Local Content Act that he promoted and signed into law.

“We however wish to state, for emphasis, that at no time did the former President hold private meetings with representatives of ENI to discuss pecuniary issues. All the meetings and discussions former President Jonathan had with ENI, other IOCs and some indigenous operators were conducted officially, and in the presence of relevant Nigerian Government officials and were done in the best interest of the country.

“We make bold to point out that the former President never sent any Abubakar Aliyu, as the innuendoes in the false report suggest, to ENI, the IOCs or any indigenous operator to seek favour or collect any gratification on his behalf.

“We will like to point out for the umpteenth time that whether in office or out of office, former President Jonathan does not own any bank account, aircraft or real estate outside Nigeria. Anyone with contrary information is challenged to publicly publish same.

“As the President who signed the Freedom of Information Act into law, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan lifted the veil on governance and encouraged transparency knowing that evil breeds in secrecy. It is the opinion of the former President that journalists and media houses should take advantage of this law in their investigative journalism, rather than rely on hearsay.

“We hope that these clarifications will help guide future reports which should be factual.”

Italian prosecutors alleged that $54 million was withdrawn by Abubakar Aliyu, who was described as an "agent" of Jonathan.

ALSO READ: Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke returns $153m to FG

They also claimed that ENI chief executive Claudio Descalzi and his predecessor Paolo Scaroni met Jonathan “in person” to thrash out the deal, which also involved former British intelligence agents working as advisors for Shell.

Image
  • The 2016 African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez, displays his award during the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night. 
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (M) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With them is an official of CAF, Mohammed Anthony. 
  • Asisat Oshoala
    Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (L) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Executive Director of CAF, Amani Kamar (R) presenting the Women National Team of the Year Award to Super Falcons’ Ebi Onome, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti performing during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung (M) displays the GLO CAF Platinum Award received on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With him are the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Afees Abubakar (L) and CAF President of CAF, Issa Hayatou.   
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala receives her award during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Legal, Globacom Limited, Mrs Gladys Talabi; the African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria; Minister of Sport Solomon Dalung; and CAF President Isa Hayatou, at the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Omawumi and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja   
  • From left: ; Tanzania musician Diamond; Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; President, Nigerian Supporters’ club, Mr Rauf Ladipo and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a visit the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (2nd R); his deputy, Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R); General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (M) and other officials of the Rivers Government and Military officers during the visit of the GOC to Rivers Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; Lt.-Cdr. Way Olabise; and Coordinator of Operation Delta Safe, Lt.-Col. Marcellenus Daudu, during a News Conference on a Cordial Relationship Between the Military and Media, in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Traders recount their losses at the scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar; and National President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba, during the labour leader’s courtesy visit in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State (L) and Managing Director of Bauchi Mining Synergy and Exploration Ltd., Mr Juang Hung, during the latter’s visit to Government House in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the National President of Students Christian Movement of Nigeria, Rev. Eric Ighalo, during a courtesy visit on the Vice President at the Presidential Vila in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) in a group photograph with members of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria during their courtesy visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Rakiya Abubakar, another Chibok girl recovered by troops cuddling a nine (9) month old baby in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ayo Omidiran; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nkiru Onyejeocha, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the Temporary Closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of state for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, Security and Intelligence Committee of the Senate, Sen. Shaba Lafiaji, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Ted Iwere; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Chief Marketing Officer of Independent Newspapers, Mrs Theresa Taiwo, after the presentation of the nomination letter of Independent Newspapers’ Man of the Year 2016 award to the governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) receiving the nomination letter as "Man of the Year 2016" of the Independent Newspapers Limited from the Managing Director, Mr Ted Iwere, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and participants at the NIMechE Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Emmanuel Odu; Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, Dr Mustapha Muhammed; and Director, Advocacy and Communications, Dr Adamu Nuhu, during a news conference in Abuja on the suspected Polio case in Udupani Local Government Area of Cross River, on Thursday   
  • From Left: Assistant General-Secretary, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Mr Niyi Hassan; Chairman of NIMechE, Lagos State chapter, Mrs Funmi Akingbagbohun; Vice Chairman of the chapter, Mr Segun Fadeyi; and Technical Secretary, Mrs Oduwa Agboneni, at the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), South-West Zone during the second day of their protest over alleged Anti-Labour Policies by Total Nigeria PLC’s Blending Plant in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat (R) decorating representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali; Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Taba; and the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, at the Inauguration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Commercial activities taking place under the ongoing Light Rail Bridge at Iganmu in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali (L) decorating the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat, at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Unclear refuse after the New Year celebration at Gbaremu market, Sango-Eleyele road in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Traders selling water melons at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Traders selling pepper at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Customers patronize tomato sellers at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Pensioners protesting against alleged decision of Imo Government to pay only 40 per cent of the accumulated Pension Arrears owed to them, at the roundabout leading to Government House in Owerri on Thursday   
  • Refuse yet to be packed on Sango-Eleyele road after the New Year holiday Ibadan on Thursday   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants saybullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian...bullet

Local

President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
The Nigerian Senate
Senate Lawmakers reject plan to close Abuja airport
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader says DSS killed 9 people who visited him in prison
Daniel Akishi
Daniel Akishi Family of 14-year-old cancer patient cries out for help