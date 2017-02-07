Goodluck Jonathan ‘Blame ex-president for religious violence,’ Group says

The group also said that it was the “mindlessness” of Jonathan’s administration that made some Nigerians hate other religions.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan play

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

(Telegraph UK)

A group, the Middle Belt Patriotic Front, has said that former President, Goodluck Jonathan is to blame for the religious crisis in the country.

The group also said that it was the “mindlessness” of Jonathan’s administration that made some Nigerians hate followers of religions other than theirs.

The comments were made by the group’s National Chairman, Bishop Musa Fomson, while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

“It was the mindlessness of his administration that amplified the schism to a point where persons that were once neutral learnt to hate adherents of other faiths,” Fomson said, according to reports.

“It was Goodluck Jonathan that made religion and ethnicity into campaign issues in order to cover the incompetence of his rule in the quest for re-election," he added.

Fomson also criticized Jonathan for his “ill-advised” relationship with former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

