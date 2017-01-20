Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to Donald Trump

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan has written an open letter to US president-elect, Donald Trump.

Jonathan congratulated Trump on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States and wished him a great tenure.

Below are three important things Jonathan told Trump in the open letter:

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my hope and desire that your administration will work with Africa to help her people realize their achievable great future and harness the God given potential domiciled in the land and people of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town.” “I pray that God will bless your tenure and enable you actualize your vision and commitment to building a better and more secured America and the world.” “I am very hopeful that the United States of America and indeed the rest of the world will be witnessing great, worthy and positive frontiers under the Trump Presidency.”

Trump will be sworn in on Friday, January 20, 2017.