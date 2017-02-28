The immediate past Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki on the achievements on his first 100 days in office, describing it as a good way to start.

Oshiomhole gave the commendation during the inaugural meeting of the state caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Government House in Benin on Monday.

He also described the governor’s commitment to develop technical education in the state as laudable, saying the education sector had the potential to create jobs for the teeming youths.

“I am very proud that this administration, within the first 100 days in office, has achieved so much.

“I commend your initiatives and determination of sustaining your electioneering promises and I want to assure Edo people that the state is in good hands, “he said.

Oshiomhole said that the governor’s partnership with foreign investors was also commendable, adding that there were emerging opportunities in the state that could be harnessed for economic development.

He, however, solicited the prayers and support of members of the party and Edo people for the present administration in the state, saying that the governor was on track with his policies.

Earlier, Gov. Obaseki thanked members of the party for their support for his administration, saying that the goal of his administration was to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

He said that the state government commencement rehabilitation work at the Benin Technical College and signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Company among others in its 100 days in office.

The governor said that the MoU was to generate 1,000 Mega Watts of electricity for the state.

Others he said were rehabilitation of 45 roads across the state, ongoing restructuring of the State Universal Basic Education Board and the commencement of work at the fertiliser company in Edo north.

ALSO READ: Governor Obaseki slams oil majors for neglecting host communities

He said that his administration had also commenced Geographic Image system (GIS) capturing of land and houses in the state to ease issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

The meeting, the first in the life of Gov. Obaseki-led administration, was attended by past and serving leaders of APC at the Federal, State and local government levels.