Godwin Obaseki :  LEDAP slams Governor for approving execution of prisoners

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) has criticised the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki for signing the death warrants of some prisoners on death row.

LEDAP described Governor Obaseki's action as unlawful and a gross violation of human rights of the prisoners.

The group also wondered by Obaseki would make the execution of prisoners his top priority just after he was sworn in 60 days ago.

LEDAP said “LEDAP is appalled that the earliest social duty of Governor Obaseki upon assumption of office was execution of his citizen on death row. We reiterate that all prisoners, including those sentenced to death, retain all the fundamental rights endowed on all citizens by the 1999 Constitution. This was re-emphasised by the Court of Appeal in the case of Peter Nemi v Attorney General of Lagos State in 1994. The Supreme Court of Nigeria also held in Nasir Bello v Attorney-General of Oyo State that a prisoner cannot be legally executed while his case is pending in court.”

According to Punch, LEDAP’s National Coordinator, Chino Obiagwu “The executed prisoners were sentenced to death about 20 years ago by military tribunals under the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Decree as amended.”

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) is a non-governmental organization of lawyers and Law professionals, engaged in the promotion and protection of human rights, the rule of law and good governance in Nigeria.