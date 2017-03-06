Godwin Obaseki Bill to prohibit illegal occupation of landed property in Edo passes second reading

A Bill for a law to prohibit forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed property by Community Development Associations in Edo passed second reading on Monday at the House of Assembly.

Leading debate on the bill, Majority Leader, Mr Foly Ogedengbe (APC-Owan East), said if passed, the bill would bring development to the state.

Ogedengbe said that a law to check the activities of the community development associations was necessary, because they were doing had assumed a worrisome dimension.

According to him, they prevent people from building houses due to their illegal charges.

The Deputy Speaker, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie (APC-Uhunmwode), described the bill as “timely” saying that the activities of associations alien and barbaric.

In his contribution, Mr Ojo Asein (APC Owan West) said that if passed, the bill would encourage investors and massive development of the state.

“The bill if passed will also improve the standard of living of the people. Whoever contravenes the law, when made, should be reported to the police,” he said.

Mr Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East-APC) called on the state government to revoke CDAs’ certificates, saying that the associations are hiding under the certificates to commit crimes.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Justin Okonoboh, said: “This is a very important bill; I am personally behind the draft.

“The state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin are passionate about the bill.”

Okonoboh referred the bill to the Committee on Community Development Association and Conflict Resolution.