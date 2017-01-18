Fatai Owoseni Garuba Umar takes over from Lagos CP

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has been replaced by Garuba Umar after new posting by Police IG, Ibrahim Idris.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Fatai Owoseni has been been replaced by recently promoted officer, Garuba Umar.

According to reports, Garuba Umar takes over from Owoseni following a posting by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

While Umar replaces Owoseni as the Lagos CP, Owoseni is expected to proceed to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos for leadership course.

Umar, who once served as the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander in Port Harcourt, was before his promotion the Officer in Charge of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit.

It was also reported that Umar's posting came just after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Umar was among the nine senior police officers promoted by IGP, Ibrahim Idris, who attributed some of the achievements recorded since he assumed office to the collective effort of the promoted officers.

