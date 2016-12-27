Home > Local >

Garba Shehu :  Presidential aide says 500 ghost workers on FG’s payroll exposed

Garba Shehu Presidential aide says 500 ghost workers on FG’s payroll exposed

Mallam Garba Shehu play

Mallam Garba Shehu

(National Mirror)

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has revealed that the members of a syndicate who fraudulently put 500 ghost workers on the Federal Government’s payroll have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shehu, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in a statement presented to journalists, said the suspects are already facing trial.

He said “The flagship programme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to rid the system of fraud and instill good governance is on course.

“Through a notable initiative, the Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the government has embarked on the continuous auditing of the salaries and wages of government departments.

“When the committee was constituted in February 2016, Federal Government’s monthly salary bill was N151bn excluding pensions.

ALSO READ: Shehu says FG paid N65bn debt to fertiliser suppliers

“Now, the monthly salary warrant is N138bn, excluding pensions. Which means that the government is making a monthly saving of about N13bn. That is from February 2016 to date.”

Garba Shehu, also said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is being affected by bad luck.

Image
One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
