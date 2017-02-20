Garba Shehu 'Nigeria feeds West, North and Central Africa,' - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu says the federal government has acquired 110 rice milling machines to support Nigeria's growing rice industry.

In a series of tweets on Monday, February 20, 2017, Shehu said Nigeria has been feeding many parts of West, North and Central Africa since October 2016.

He continued: "Many of these countries have been shopping in Nigeria for rice, sorghum, sesame and millet.

"To support the growing rice industry, the Federal Government just acquired 110 rice milling machines which will be installed in different parts of the country between now and July.

"A lot is happening in Nigeria for which we should be proud," he concluded.

Shehu recently said Nigeria has achieved the status of the second largest producer of rice in the world.