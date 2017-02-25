Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed how he missed the President's call.

In a series of tweet, Garba explained how he missed the President's call and he received a text message from him after the missed call.

In his words: " A day for the Presidential Media Team We are thankful to the President, MBuhari GCFR for sparing the time to make calls to the Media team. The Minister of Info., Lai Mohammed & the Special Adviser, Femi Adesina responded to the calls, exchanged greetings & thanked him for calling.

"I had an SMS from him thereafter because I missed my call! I humbly join them to say thank you, Baba Buhari!!

"We are together with other Nigerians of all faiths, in praying for his safe return," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidency

The President's aide has been very vocal about the return of President Buhari's return despite fears among the populace.