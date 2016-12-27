Home > Local >

Ganduje :  Gov suspends director, 9 others over salary fraud

Ganduje Gov suspends director, 9 others over salary fraud

A top director in Kano State's ministry of finance and several other employees have been indicted for alleged salary fraud by Gov Ganduje's administration.

A director at the Kano State Ministry of Finance has been sacked by the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, over his alleged involvement in diversion of state funds.

According to Punch, Ganduje ordered the immediate suspension of the director and nine employees of the Ministry for Local Government over their alleged connivance to divert funds, running into millions of naira.

It was also reported that the nine local government employees under the platform of REMITA,as well as four employees of the Kano State Pension Funds Trustee and two top members of Kano Pension Union to police authorities have also been handed over to anti-corruption commission for investigation.

The workers handed over to the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation, have been accused of connivance to siphon public funds.

In a statement from the office of the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammed Naiya, the preliminary investigation by a special committee indicted the affected officers.

It was also reported that Ganduje had warned that any violation of due process, contravening the government’s quest against corruption would not go unpunished while assuring that his administration would deploy the necessary machinery to recover all diverted funds.

