Home > Local >

Funso Ajao-Olarinoye :  Police boss urges state govts to strengthen community policing

Funso Ajao-Olarinoye Police boss urges state govts to strengthen community policing

ACP Funso Ajao-Olarinoye explained that collaboration enhanced the police in the discharge of their duties.

  • Published:
Police play

Nigerian policemen

(Nigeria Master Web)

El Rufai "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"
Ike Ekweremadu Deputy Senate President wants FG to decentralise policing
Christmas Carol Was "Police is your friend" the biggest lie in this video?
Fayose Governor accuses DSS of supporting APC
Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection
El-Rufai Governor imposes 24-hour curfew on 3 LGAs
Ibrahim Idris Police IG inaugurates 15-man panel on re-run elections in Rivers
Rivers Rerun Wike inaugurates probe panel
Throwback Thursday How Ibori was arrested in Dubai after failed attempt in Delta
Wike DSS accuses Governor of planning to cause violence in Abuja

The Nigeria Police has called on state governments' to help strengthen community policing.

ACP Funso Ajao-Olarinoye, the Area Commander, Igbeba Police Area Command, Ijebu-Ode made the appeal on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun.

The police boss, while highlighting the strength inherent in an efficient community police system, explained that collaboration enhanced the police in the discharge of their duties.

Ajao-Olarinoye further said that the community police and vigilante unions had a head-start in intelligence gathering because of their close proximity to the people.

“The essentials needed to liberate the state of crime lies with the people through the strengthening of community policing.

“It has been established that the closer you are to the people, the higher your efficiency level in intelligence gathering, management and eventual discharge of justice.

“There is as much the police can do aside the resources accrued to them but there is more to be achieved if the people are empowered to liberate themselves by law.

“Police are trying their best but you need to understand that the people know their terrain better, vigilantes are indigenes and as such that has aided their impact,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: Police recruitment - Force warns fraudsters over Facebook accounts

The police boss said that although there were many methods of eradicating crime, proactive community policing had been seen to help drastically.

Ajao-Olarinoye also commended the Ogun government for its high premium on security by providing security agencies with the necessary support and logistics to fight crime.

“The Ogun State government has given adequate support to security outfits in the state to be successful in the discharge of their duties.

“The feedback in the fight against crime in the state has been positive as security personnel continue to intensify their efforts to rid the state of all atrocities,’’ he said.

He also frowned against cultism and hooliganism, especially on the side of the youth, saying most cult members also doubled as armed robbers.

Ajao-Olarinoye warned criminals that ceased to desist from crime insisting that the police were up to the task and assuring the public of security of lives and property.

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]bullet
2 Plastic Rice So, are we having poisoned grains for Christmas?bullet
3 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet

Local

FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Buhari 'Don't lose hope,' President tells Nigerians in Christmas message
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Buratai Army Chief salutes soldiers for defeating Boko Haram
NSCDC
In Sokoto Police, NSCDC deploy 3700 personnel for Xmas, New Year celebrations
A driver pumps petrol into his car at a petrol station in Brussels, file. REUTERS/Yves Herman
In Sokoto DPR seals filling station for selling petrol above N145 per litre