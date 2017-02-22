FRSC Agency warns FCT communities of impending traffic build-up

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned communities located around major roads in the FCT linking the Abuja-Kaduna corridor of an impending traffic build-up on the routes.

The FCT Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, gave the warning when he visited the Sarkin Jiwa community on Tuesday in continuation of an on-going sensitisation of communities’ tour.

Oghenekaro said the build-up would arise from the impending closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for repair between March 8 and April 18.

He noted that the routes would be busy during the six-week period, hence the need to increase the road safety consciousness of people ahead of time.

“Very soon, we are going to have more vehicles on all the roads around this area because they are going to repair the airport in Abuja."

“For this period, those travelling by air will now be going from Abuja to Kaduna by bus. When they return and are coming to Abuja they will also carry them in buses."

“Around this area (Dei-Dei on the Zuba-Abuja highway) from Kubwa to Bwari to Jere Junction, more vehicles will be going up and down."

“From Giri Junction to Kaduna will also be very busy."

“And from here to Idu where you have the rail station, more vehicles will be carrying people to the train station."

“That’s why we are going round; all the traditional rulers around this area need to tell their people to guard their children including adults."

“More vehicles will be on this route; when you have more vehicles, you have more danger.”

The sector commander, who announced plans by the FRSC to establish an outpost on the Idu-Karimo Road, solicited support from the communities in the provision of land for the facility.

He also promised to communicate to the Corps Marshal, the traditional ruler’s request for an additional outpost at the busy Dei-Dei junction.

Responding, the ruler of Jiwa community, Dr Idris Musa, thanked the FRSC for the enlightenment and promised to pass the message to his subjects through the village heads.

“We want to thank you very much for the enlightenment given to our community. We are lucky the district, village and hamlet heads are here."

“I mandate all of you to go and hold similar meetings in your domains so that you pass this message to them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sector commander gave his hosts road safety tips and instructions.

Flyers and other information materials were also distributed by the FRSC to the district and village heads.