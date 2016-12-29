Home > Local >

FRSC :  Agency records 187 deaths in 289 crashes during Xmas

FRSC media man has said the agency recorded 187 deaths in 289 crashes during 2016 Christmas celebration across the country.

FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi play

FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi

(channelstv)
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Wednesday said it had recorded 187 deaths in 289 crashes during the last Christmas celebrations.

Bisi Kazeem, Head Media Relations and Strategy of the commission, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement.

According to Kazeem, the crashes involved 2,185 people with 1,000 people injured, while 998 people were rescued alive .

In the same vein, 9,619 offenders were arrested for 10,970 offences with 1,426 offenders arraigned in mobile courts.

“1,292 people were convicted, while five were imprisoned and 129 of them discharged,” he said.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had commended the corps’ personnel for their level of commitment, and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations.

He said the statistics was recorded during the assessment of traffic situation within the nine-day nationwide patrol along designated routes of the nation’s highways.

Oyeyemi said that the massive deployment of personnel had produced positive outcome from the Lagos-Ibadan corridor to 9th Mile in Enugu.

He said it also covered the Onitsha head bridge and Sagamu construction areas, Ondo round about, Ore and Asaba, among other corridors.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

