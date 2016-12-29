FRSC :  Agency records 187 deaths in 289 crashes during Xmas

Outgoing Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mr Aloy Uchenwa (R) handing over to his Successor, Rev Ifeanyi Amaliri in Enugu

From left: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; Emir of Akko, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku and Gov Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State

Emir of Akko, Kumo LGA, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku with Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State

From Left: FRSC Chief Route Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command; Mrs Bola-Idowu Babasanya; FRSC Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Austin Ekele; Member National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Mr Femi Adetona; Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Mr Gbolade Oduwole; Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Ijebu-Ode; Mr Akin Olaposi, Oru of Imoru Kingdom, Oba Nurudeen Adeposi; Head of Operations, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ijebu-Ode Command Mr Lanre Balogun; Police Area Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Funso Olarinoye; and FRSC Head of Operations, Ogun, Mr Davies Ogiamien during the 2016 FRSC 'Ember Months Road safety campaign in Ijebu-Ode

National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (R), presenting some food items on behalf of the Association to Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Abuja Children Home, Karo, Dr Jerry Umole, as part of the activities to mark the association’s end of the year in Abuja

National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (M); Some members of the association; workers of the Abuja Children Home, Karo and the children, during the donation of food items to the by National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association as part of the activities to mark association’s end of the year in Abuja

From right: Patron, Peoples Club, Galveston Texas USA, Prof. Innocent Aluka; National President, Peoples Club Nigeria International, Dr Joseph Ilonze, Traditional Ruler Of Iweka Obosi Community, Anambra State, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka; Patron, Princeton New Jersey USA, Chief Agwukwo Ofodu and Chief Charles Adimora, during a visit Igwe Iweka’s Palace for the 2016 AGM of the Club in Onitsha

From left: Members, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Mr Timothy Golu, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Sani Sidi and Member of the Committee, Darlington Nwokocha during NEMA Retreat for Members of House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness in Jos

Participants at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State

From left: Chief Imam, Ansar-ud-deen Society, Offa branch, Alhaji Kamorudeen Apete; Missioner Ansar-ud-deen Society, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Issa Salahudeen and Chairman Ansar-ud-deen Youth, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Azeez Yakub at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State

From left:Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (R) receiving a Christmas Card from the Senior Regional Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, North Central Region 1, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters and the Assembly Pastor, MFM Utako, Pastor David Bolaji during a Sunday Service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, Utako, Abuja

Gov Abdul'aziz Yari of Zamfara State; Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala; Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and Commanding Officer of 1 Brigade Command, Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Ginikanwa Nwosu with suspected bandits who surrendered in Gidan-Jaja Village in Zurmi LGA,

Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (R) welcoming Children to a Christmass Party for Children in Ibadan

Sacred Heart Catholic Church Choir with their priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja