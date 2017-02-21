Garba Shehu FG to install 110 rice milling machines to boost its production - President's spokesman says

The presidential aide maintained that Nigerians should be proud of the ongoing agricultural revolution in the country.

  • Published:
President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu play

President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu

(OSVP)

Buhari Garba Shehu slams President's critic, says he's suffering from "pathological cynicism"
Buhari 'With Jonathan, Boko Haram would have taken over Aso Rock' - Presidency
Garba Shehu Presidential spokesman says Buhari did not clear Babachir Lawal of corruption
Buhari President condoles with Adamu Fika over wife’s death
Buhari's Health Presidential aide says Get ready to see President Buhari soon
Buhari We will tell President to speak to Nigerians – Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu 'Nigeria feeds West, North and Central Africa,' - Presidency

The Federal Government has acquired 110 rice milling machines to be installed in different parts of the country, between now and July, to boost rice production across the country.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, confirmed this development on his Facebook page on Monday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the presidential aide was quoted at the weekend as saying that Nigeria was the second largest producer of rice in the world.

Shehu, quoting an investigative media reports, revealed that 48,000 new millionaires had emerged in Kebbi State alone last year, for growing rice

According to him, Nigeria has just achieved the record of the second largest producer of rice in the world, following a “rice revolution started just a year ago”.

He said “A newspaper did an investigation in Kebbi and found out that there were 48,000 new millionaires in Kebbi State alone last year for growing rice.

“This over reliance on oil has killed this country and we cannot continue like this. So, the diversification of the economy means more money will be in the hands of ordinary Nigerians.

And there will be widespread prosperity all over the country.”

Shehu however stated that officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture would soon come up with the latest development on rice production in the country.

The statement on the Facebook page read: “We are not the first to say that Nigeria has grown to the second position in rice production worldwide.

“The CNN, which is not a frivolous news source, said this. We have reason to believe them because of their global reach.

“While we wait the numbers from the Food and Agricultural Organisation, FAO, we are collating our own figures and in the coming weeks, the officials in the Ministry of Agriculture will be coming up with our own position on rice production.

“Don’t forget that since October last year, Nigeria has been feeding many parts of West, North and Central Africa.

“Many of these countries have been shopping in Nigeria for rice, sorghum, sesame and millet.

ALSO READ: 'Nigeria feeds West, North and Central Africa,' - Presidency

“To support the growing rice industry, the Federal Government just acquired 110 rice milling machines which will be installed in different parts of the country between now and July.

“A lot is happening in Nigeria for which we should be proud.’’

The presidential aide maintained that Nigerians should be proud of the ongoing agricultural revolution in the country.

Image
  • President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Samson Ayokunle (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a courtesy visit by CAN President to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Former Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Murtala Yar'Adua; a Non-Executive Director of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun;Director-General, Shehu Musa Yar’Adu Centre, Abuja, Mrs Jacqeline Faris; former Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Centre, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Widow of the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Binta Yar'Adua; a Nigerian business and banking leader, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab; a former Special Duties Minister, Mr Yomi Edu; and Former Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, at the 20th meeting of the Board of Trustees of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Saharawi Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Malainine Sadik-Bachir (L) with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during the ambassador’s visit to the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; President,100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz; and Associate Director,100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi, during the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode as a member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Associate Director, 100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Mrs Idiat Adebule; and President of 100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz, at the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode, as a Member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) presenting a Diaspora Magazine to the Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany.   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) with Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3RD, R) ; Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg (3RD, L); Programme Coordinator, Migration for Development Programme, Kerstin Schaub (L); Consultant, Stephania Alofuokhia-Ghogomu and other members of the German delegation, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (L) with the South African High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Mnguni, during a meeting at the High Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship and Hajj Affairs, Dr Abdullahi Salame (L), presenting a souvenir to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, after a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17). With them is a member of the committee, Muhd Abdu.   
  • A pensioner in Akwa Ibom being captured by officers of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during a verification exercise in Uyo on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting the money recovered from 23 INEC Electoral Officials, during presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Money recovered from INEC Electoral Officials by the I-G’s committee set up to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, displayed by the committee during presentation of their report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Centre for Crises Communication, Retired Air Commodore Yusuf Anas; Director of Defence Information and Chairman, Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; and Acting Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Capt. Suleiman Dahun, at the Re-Lunch of Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: The First Deputy President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emeka Udeze; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and Director-General, Sir Emeka Okereke, during a news conference on the forth-coming 28th ECCIMA International Trade Fair, in Enugu On Tuesday    
  • Members of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency during the re-lunch of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Adamawa State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr Rodney Nathan (R) addressing members of the union at a Solemn Assembly Prayer Session in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang (6th, L), with Ambassadorial designates during their meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu (2nd, L); the Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (2nd, R), and other committee members, during a Joint Committee Meeting with Ambassadorial designates at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige (2nd, R); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Clement Illoh; and other officials, during the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Special Adviser to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Victor Idem, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Director, Food and Drug Services, Fedreal Ministry of Health, Mrs Modupe Ehukwumah; Director of Trade and Investment, UNIDO, Bernardo Calzadilla-Samiento; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and his Agriculture and Rural development’s counterpart, Chief Audu Ogbe, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Agriculture Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe; representative of the Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs Gloria Elemo; and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Guest Speakers, Mr Mbimda Ali and Mr Yam Daniel; and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute, Mr Terver Tyosar, during the training of representatives of the Institutes’ contractors on Inter-Lucking Wall Technology, in Jos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak; Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika; and Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Felix Elezeuwa, during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak (4th, L); Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika (4th, L); and other officials during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Participants at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Participants admire a “Clean Cook Stove”, an ecofriendly cooking appliance using biofuels, which was on displayed at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Managing Director, Martaba Farms Nigeria limited, Garba Tahiru; head of Protocol Unit, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mustapha Tafida; a Board Member of PPPRA, Mohammed Abubakar; Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Victor Shidok; and a Guest Speaker, Olusola Akanmode, at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Nigerian Army
In Lagos Nigerian Army lieutenant kidnapped in FESTAC
Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for London on January 19
Buhari 65,000 Christians begin 7-day fasting and prayers for President
President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu 'Nigeria feeds West, North and Central Africa,' - Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari 'Mr President inspires Osinbajo,' - Presidency