The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the Federal Government has neglected Rivers state.

According to Daily Post, Wike said that the state does not matter to the Federal Government any more.

He said at the ground breaking ceremony of the National Industrial Court (NIC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

The Rivers Governor also added that the state does not matter in the developmental projects of the government at the centre.

Wike said "All the facts point to the fact that Rivers State does not count in the development programmes of the Federal Government. And this has sadly been the situation for decades.

“Yet, we produced the bulk of the resources that are sustaining the entire country and funding multi-billion Naira development projects in other States of the federation.

“And so, our position is that, while we shall continue to demand for a fair treatment and commensurate recompense for our contributions to the national pool of resources, we cannot but endeavour to put our development destiny in our own hands, even if it means spending money on projects that should be initiated, funded and maintained by the Federal Government or its agencies.”

“The point needs to be made that,we are taking these important steps and bearing such huge costs because of the need to create, recreate and reinforce the enabling social and economic environment for the continuous development of our State.

“It is not because we have too much money to throw around on Federal projects; it is because of our love, passion and commitment to develop our State, because we realized that the Federal Government has since abdicated its development responsibility to Rivers State.”

Some political observers say the lack of co-operation between representatives of the state at the federal cabinet and Wike’s administration is the cause of the alleged neglect.