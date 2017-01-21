Femi Gbajabiamila We are stronger united, Lawmaker tells Nigerians

Gbajabila said this at the New Year Luncheon he organised for members of the Igbo communities in his Surulere 1 Constituency.

  • Published:
Gbajabiamila play

House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (Newsroom)

Femi Gbgajabiamila Jibrin's suspension is unconstitutional, undemocratic - Lawmaker says
Gbajabiamila Reps block lawmaker's move to revisit amended CCT Act
Budget Padding Gbajabiamila surrenders to Police for investigation
Femi Gbajabiamila House Leader says Amendment of CCB Act is unconstitutional
Budget Padding Scandal Why I've been silent - Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila FG must borrow to rescue Nigeria from recession
Gbajabiamila Lawmaker backs Buhari's appeal to borrow $29.9B
2017 Budget We’ll work toward speedy passage – Gbajabiamila

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds, to live in unity with one another for a stronger, better nation.

Gbajabila spoke in Lagos on Saturday at the“New Year Luncheon`he organised for members of the Igbo communities in his Surulere 1 Constituency.
He said the dreams and aspirations of the country`s founding fathers would be realised if all citizens put their differences aside and work in unity for the progress of the nation.
“Nigeria will be a better place if all Hausas, Ibos, Yorubas and the other ethnic groups see ourselves as brothers and work together for the peace and development of the country.
“Our being together in one country is not by accident; it is for a purpose. We must therefore support one another and strive towards achieving that purpose of a stronger, more prosperous nation,“he said.
The Majority leader said the greatness Lagos, particularly his constituency, had attained was mainly because of its multi-cultural status and the contributions of people from diverse backgrounds.
He said the question of where people came from was fast becoming irrelevant as non-Yoruba speaking people were holding political positions in the state with some wielding great economic powers.
Gbajabiamila described the Igbos as economically strong and politically sagacious, saying they were a force to reckon with in the affairs of the state.
“The Igbos are very important to Lagos because they are part of the state`s development as they control a substantial chunk of its economy.
“But they have also shown us during the last elections that not only were they economically strong ,they were also politically important as a couple of them contested and won some seats.
“In fact, if the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not lost some House of Representatives seats, a couple to some Igbos, I would have emerged Speaker, because their votes would have counted,“ he said.
The Majority Leader said he orgainsed the luncheon for their consistent support for him and to appeal for continued support for better representation.
He said he and the party would continue to carry the Igbos and all others along in scheme of things not only in the constituency but also in the state.
Also speaking, Mr Joe Igbokwe, Publicity Secretary, Lagos APC, commended Gbajabiamila for organising the luncheon for the Igbos in his constituency.
He said his gesture had shown that the APC was a party that recognised the need to carry everyone along for a better society.
Igbokwe urged Igbo residents in the state to continue to live peacefully with their host and to do more for the state`s development.
“`Our people say“where you live, you have to make it look good. I urge my brothers in Lagos to continue to partner the state government to make the state a better place,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Gbajabiamila says Amendment of CCB Act is unconstitutional
Mr Obulesi Phillips, Chairman, South Eastern Forum, advocated more inclusion of Igbos in the political affairs of the state.
He argued that Igbos had been age-long development partners of the state and so should be allowed more participation in its politics.
 

Image
  • FROM LEFT: 1ST GUEST SPEAKER, AGNES LUTUKAI; CHAIRMAN, ASSOCIATION OF REPORTING ACCOUNTS IN THE CAPITAL MARKET (ARACM) AYO OTHIHIWA; TREASURER, MRS DELE OLUFON; 2ND GUEST SPAEKER, MR JAMIU OLAKISAN AND SECRETARY ARACM, SOLA OYETAYO, AT THE ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF THE ASSOCIATION IN LAGOS 
  • SUSPECTED CRIMINALS PARADED BY KADUNA STATE POLICE COMMAND IN KADUNA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. OLUSEGUN MIMIKO OF ONDO STATE; FORMER PRO- CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN, CHIEF WOLE OLANIPEKUN (SAN); REPRESENTATIVE OF OYO STATE GOVERNOR, MR OLALEKAN ALI AND DAUGHTER OF LATE ADEKUNLE FAJUYI, MRS YETUNDE ADEJUIGBE, AT THE 50TH MEMORIAL OF ADEKUNLE FAJUYIIN IBADAN 
  • FROM LEFT: OGUN STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, CHIEF YETUNDE ONANUGA; ALANI OF IDOANI, GEN. OLUFEMI OLUTOYE (RTD); MAJORITY LEADER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, MR FEMI GBAJABIAMILA; OLORI OMOTAYO OLUTOYE, AT THE 50TH MEMORIAL OF ADEKUNLE FAJUYI IN IBADAN 
  • EDITOR IN CHIEF, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR LAWAL ADO (L), PRESENTING A CONGRATULATORY CARD TO THE RETIRING HEAD OF NAN PHOTO UNIT, MR HENRY CHUKWUEDO (2N R), DURING A SEND OFF PARTY ORGANISED IN HIS HONOUR BY NUJ NAN CHAPEL IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM ARE: HEAD OF NAN METRO DESK, MR NKECHI OKORONKWO (4TH R); MANAGING EDITOR, MALAM YUSUF ZANGO (2ND R) AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF NUJ NAN CHAPEL, MR FELIX AJIDE. 
  • HEAD OF METRO DESK, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR NKECHI OKORONKWO (R), PRESENTING A GIFT TO THE RETIRING HEAD OF NAN PHOTO UNIT, MR HENRY CHUKWUEDO, DURING A SEND OFF PARTY ORGANIZED IN HIS HONOUR BY NUJ NAN CHAPEL IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM IS THE FORMER CHAIRMAN OF NUJ NAN CHAPEL, MR FELIX AJIDE 
  • MINISTRY OF JUSTICE AND NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION AND NAPTIP ROAD WALK TO COMMEMORATE WORLD INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST TRAFFIC IN PERSON IN ABUJA 
  • DIRECTOR, NIGERIAN MOVIE INDUSTRY, MR CHARLES AWNRYM (3RD L); FAMOUS ACTRESS AND MUSICIAN, TONTO DIKEH (5TH L); ACTOR AND PRODUCER, MR KENNETH OKONWKO (M); NATIONAL PRESIDENT, ASSOCIATION OF BEAUTY PAGEANTS AND FASHION EXHIBITION ORGANISERS OF NIGERIA, EJIRO OKPIHWO AND OTHERS, DURING THE RALLY ORGANISED BY THE ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA (ABUJA CHAPTER) THEMED: 'ACTORS AGAINST TRAFFICKING IN WOMEN AND CHILDREN', IN ABUJA    
  • PRIEST OF OUR LADY QUEEN OF NIGERIA PRO-CATHEDRAL, REV. FATHER STEPHEN OMALE (3RD L), PRAYING FOR THE NEWLY DECORATED REGINALD OF KNIGHT OF NIGERIA, MR IFEAYI GODWIN-EZEUKO, DURING THE CELEBRATION OF FOUNDERS DAY IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM ARE COORDINATOR, GRAND KNIGHT FOR ALL SUB-COUNCILS, MR FRANK ODAFEN (L); FOUNDER'S DAY LECTURER, MR CHRIS OBETO (2ND L) AND GRAND KNIGHT, GWARIMPA SUB-COUNCIL, MARCEL UME-ANOZIE   
  • THE SENATOR REPRESENTING KADUNA CENTRAL, SEN. SHEHU SANI (R), PRESENTING TO ALGERIAN AMBASSADOR, BELKACEM SMAILI, PORTRAITURE OF FRANTZ FANON, AN AFRICAN HERO WHO SUPPORTED ALGERIAN INDEPENDENCE, AS PART OF THE SENATOR'S CONTRIBUTION TO THIS YEAR'S INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY OF ALGERIA, IN ABUJA   
  • SEN. SHEHU SANI (R) WITH AMBASSADOR OF TURKEY, AMB. HAKAN CAKIL, DURING THE SENATOR'S VISIT TO CONDOLE THE AMBASSADOR OVER THE RECENT COUP ATTEMPT IN THAT COUNTRY, IN ABUJA   
  • A MEDICAL OFFICER SCREENING WORKERS AS PART OF ACTIVITIES TO MARK THE WORLD HEPATITIS DAY AT THE FEDERAL SECRETARIAT IN ABUJA    
  • VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO (R), WITH THE PRIME MINISTER OF GUINEA- BISSAU, DR BACIRO DJA, DURING A COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA   
  • THE CHAIRMAN, DIALOGUE COMPUTER INSTITUTE, MALAM MAHDI SHEHU (L), ADDRESSING PARTICIPANTS AT THE INAUGURATION OF ICT/ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT TRAINING FOR 40 PRACTICING JOURNALISTS IN KADUNA   
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. ABIOLA AJIMOBI OF OYO STATE; HIS WIFE, FLORENCE, AND WIFE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF IBADAN NORTH-WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, MRS NIKE OLATUNBOSUN, AT THE DISTRIBUTION OF FOOD STUFF TO WIDOWS IN IBADAN   
  • SOME WIDOWS GOING HOME WITH FOOD ITEMS DISTRIBUTED TO THEM BY THE WIFE OF OYO STATE GOVERNOR, MRS FLORENCE AJIMOBI, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE AGODI IBADAN    
  • FROM LEFT: GUINEA BISSAU'S MINISTER OF STATE OF INTERIOR, MR BOTCHE CANDE; PRIME MINISTER OF GUINEA- BISSAU, DR BACIRO DJA, AND VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, DURING A COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA   
  • FROM LEFT: WIFE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE, HAJIA FATIMAH NUHU-GIDADO AND WIFE OF THE GOVERNOR, HAJIA HADIZAH ABUBAKAR, PRESENTING DRUGS TO HAJIA ZAINAB ALKASIM DURING OFFICIAL LAUNCHING OF TWO LIFE-SAVING DRUGS CALLED MISOPROSTOL AND CHLORHEXIDINE, AT MIRI MATERNITY CLINIC IN BAUCHI    
  • STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT DAY SECONDARY SCHOOL, MIRI, WELCOMING THE WIFE OF BAUCHI STATE GOVERNOR, HAJIA HADIZAH ABUBUKAR, DURING OFFICIAL LAUNCHING OF TWO LIFE-SAVING DRUGS CALLED MISOPROSTOL AND CHLORHEXIDINE AT MIRI MATERNITY CLINIC IN BAUCHI   
  • NFF PRESIDENT, AMAJU PINNICK (R), WITH CHILDREN OF LATE SUPER EAGLES' HEAD COACH, STEPHEN KESHI, DURING THE LYING-IN-STATE AT SAMUEL OGBEMUDIA STADIUM IN BENIN-CITY   
  • WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN AN INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) CAMP IN BAMA, BORNO STATE   
  • AMBULANCE CONVEYING REMAINS OF THE LATE SUPER EAGLES HEAD COACH, STEPHEN KESHI, ENTERING THE SAMUEL OGBEMUDIA STADIUM DURING THE LYING-IN-STATE IN BENIN-CITY   
  • BEACON YOUTH INITIATIVE, A NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANISATION CONDUCTING FREE HEPATITIS TESTING TO MARK THE 2016 WORLD HEPATITIS DAY IN LAFIA   
  • PRESIDENT, GREATER TOMORROW CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION, MR PAUL OKOKU (L) PRESENTING FOOD ITEMS TO THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HOUSE OF RECAB FOUNDATION, MR SAM AKAAKAA , DURING THE OFFICIAL PRESENTATION OF FOOD ITEMS TO THE INTERNALLY DISPLAY PERSON’S (IDPs) AT THE HOUSE OF RECAB FOUNDATION IN JOS ON THURSDAY (28/7/16). WITH THEM IS: FOUNDER OF WIGGINS WALKING IN THE MISSION, REV. RICHARD WIGGINS AND HIS WIFE, TOYIN    
  • ONLOOKERS AT THE BOLA IGE MARKET THAT GUTTED FIRE EARLY IN THE MORNING IN IBADAN    
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT, DR SAM NGWU; TRUSTEES OF ARUIKE FREE TREATMENT HOSPITAL, EBE COMMUNITY, ENUGU STATE, MR MADHUSUDAN NAIDU; MR CIR SREENIVAS; MR NARADIMNA MWRTHY AND MR ISAAC TIGRETT DURING THE INAUGURATION OF ARUIKE FREE TREATMENT HOSPITAL EBE COMMUNITY, ENUGU STATE   
  • CASKET BEARING THE REMAINS OF LATE SUPPER EAGLES HEAD COACH, STEPHEN KESHI, LYING IN STATE AT THE SAMUEL OGBEMUDIA STADIUM IN BENIN   
  • FROM LEFT: HEAD OF LEGAL SERVICES, FIDELITY BANK PLC BIMBO ILUPEJU, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, (SOUTH WEST) NIGERIA EXPORT PROMOTION COUNCIL (NEPC), MR BABATUNDE FALEKE; EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NEPC, CHIEF SEGUN AWOLOWO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, FIDELITY BANK PLC, NNAMDI OKONKWO AT THE INAUGURATION OF ZERO TO EXPORTS BY NIGERIA EXPORT PROMOTION COUNCIL AND FIDELITY BANK IN LAGOS   
  • REPRESENTATIVE OF MINISTER OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT, MR JOHN FAMOUS, (L) PRESENTING CERTIFICATE TO BEST GRADUATING STUDENT OF THE SKILLS UPGRADING AND VOCATIONAL CENTRE, MR ALIYU SAHAADU, DURING THE GRADUATION CEREMONY IN KADUNA   
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER PRESIDENT JOYCE BANDA OF REPUBLIC OF MALAWI; FORMER PRESIDENT, OLUSEGUN OBASANJO AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,MURTALA MUHAMMED FOUNDATION,MRS AISHA MUHAMMED OYEBODE AT THE 2016 WOMEN'S POWER LUNCH ORGANIZED BY THE MURTALA MUHAMMED FOUNDATION IN LAGOS   
  • FROM LEFT: DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF ADAMAWA STATE, MR MARTINS BABALE; SPEAKER, ADAMAWA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, MR KABIRU MIJINYAWA; GOV MUHAMADU JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA STATE AND COMMISSIONER FOR WORKS, MRS LILIAN STEPHEN, AT THE OFFICIAL COMMENCEMENT OF YOLA-YOLDE PÂTÉ ROAD CONSTRUCTION IN YOLA   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsiblebullet
2 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to...bullet

Local

Ayo Fayose
In Ekiti Rainstorm destroys 100 houses, renders many homeless in Ikole-Ekiti LGA
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Godwin Obaseki Governor plans to build Seaport at Agenebode
Bodies covered with blankets are pictured in Rann, northeast Nigeria on January 17, 2017 after an an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for displaced people
IDP Camp Bombing Nigeria botched air strike 'may have killed up to 236 people'
Workers on an electricity site
PHCN Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas