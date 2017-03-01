Femi Gbajabiamila Majority leader, Chief Whip quarrel over Buhari at plenary

The Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa recently quarrelled over President Buhari's health status.

According to a report by Punch, Gbajabiamila publicly detested Ado-Doguwa's reference to the President's vacation as sickness.

The lawmakers reportedly exchanged words on Tuesday, Febraury 28, 2017 over the exact word to be used in referring to Buhari.

It was further reported that the disagreement became more pronounced as members of the ruling All Progressives Congress began taking sides.

Ado-Doguwa from Kano State was making a case for members Kwankwasia followers when the argument began.

Our beloved President is sick abroad. These partisan activities are completely unnecessary and baseless. The police must do their work of protecting lives and property anywhere in the country," Ado-Doguwa had reportedly said.

In a perceived defence of the President, Gbajabiamila said: “point of order."

He requested the presiding Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, to ask Ado-Doguwa to desist from calling Buhari a sick President.

There is no factual basis for what he is saying; that Buhari is sick abroad.

“The President is not sick. At best, he can say that the President is on medical vacation.

“There is a difference between being sick and going on a medical vacation,” Gbajabiamila said in defence.

This reportedly elicited reactions from members with raising voices.

However, Lasun caused more uproar when, in his bid to support Gbajabiamila, he too admitted that Buhari was sick.

Let me sustain the leader’s point of order.

“Ado-Doguwa, you should not lay emphasis on the sickness of our President because of the security implications,” Lasun said.

ALSO READ: House Leader opens up on budget padding allegation

President Muhammadu Buhari has been away from the country to the United Kingdom since January 19, 2017 on a 10-Day vacation that later metamorphosed into a medical vacation and is yet to return.

