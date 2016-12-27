Femi Adesina :  APC youth leader asks Buhari’s media aide to resign

This is following Adesina's explanation to Nigerians on why Buhari is saying nothing about the killings in Southern Kaduna.
The presidential spokesman told Channels Television that the President is quiet because the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is handling the matter effectively.
According to Daily Post, Ahmed said “Mr. @FemAdesina cannot destroy what we have spent a decade and half building with obnoxious statements. if u don't want d job resign pls.”
Adesina also told Channels TV that the press misquoted President Buhari when he sent out a congratulatory message to the troops who captured Sambisa forest.
The presidential aide said that the President did not say the war against Boko Haram is over.
