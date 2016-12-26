Fayose :  Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari

Governor Ayo Fayose has called on President Buhari to stop recycling stories about defeating Boko Haram, and deal with the real issues.

Fayose said Nigerians are hungry and they are tired of hearing the same old stories about the sect, adding that Buhari should defeat hunger.

This is following an announcement by the Army that Sambisa forest, the stronghold of Boko Haram, has been run-down by troops.

Fayose also said the Christmas celebration was hampered by the economic hardship in the country.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said “It is painful that Nigeria under President Mohammadu Buhari has become directionless either due to the cluelessness of the president or his old age that has foisted a purposeless leadership on the country.

“This year’s Christmas is the worse in the history of Nigeria. People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due to

the hardship caused by the APC government. To make matters worse, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial scarcity of cash, such that people could not access their hard earned money in the banks as most banks in the country do not have cash to pay their customers.

“Like I have maintained, the main issue confronting Nigerians now is hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political propaganda

that is being used by the APC led federal government. It is therefore no longer about diversionary news, it is about preventing Nigerians from dying of hunger.”

Fayose also said “The only solution to the myriad of problems facing the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the sad reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his statements against Nigeria and its people both at home and abroad coupled with his demonstration of hatred against some sections of the country and desperation to crush his perceived enemies that led us to where we are today.

“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He was the one who created atmosphere of economic and political instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?

“Therefore, for the country to move forward, the President must change his attitude from a vindictive military dictator to a civilian president of all Nigerians.”

Adding that “They are not running the economy of Nigeria by the open participation of Nigerians but by some cabal, who see themselves as superior to others. By their failure to involve those who know more than them, they have succeeded in creating unemployment instead of three million jobs that they promised Nigerians per year. They have taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age and it will take several years for the country to recover, if it will ever recover.”

Fayose also released a list of 22 things that would happen in Nigeria in 2017.

The Ekiti Governor also said that the 'prophecies' were inspired by the Holy Spirit.