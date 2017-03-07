Fayose Ekiti Governor says Obasanjo should be jailed for corruption

Fayose also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the assets of the former President.

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo looted funds while he was in government.

According to reports, Fayose also said the former President should be jailed, adding that he is corrupt.

Fayose also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the assets of the former President.

The Governor wondered if all the assets Obasanjo allegedly owns was acquired only with his salary when he was President.

The Governor said “Look at somebody talking about corruption, when Obasanjo just returned from the prison, they should go and bring his picture and his asset, what was his worth when he was in prison and what happened after eight years when he looted the treasury.

 “All those assets he now has in Obasanjo library and university and all that, are they products of his salary? So when they talk in this country we want to be able to listen and evaluate what they are talking about.

“Obasanjo should be behind the bars. The money that he used to bribe members of the National Assembly during his botched third term agenda, where did the money come from? Was it from his holier than thou presidency, or what?"

ALSO READ: Fayose says OBJ forced PDP Governors to pay N10m each in 2005 for his library project

This coming after Fayose alleged that Obasanjo force Peoples Democratic Party Governors to give him N10m each for his presidential library project.

The Ekiti Governor also told the former President to return his N10m with interest.

