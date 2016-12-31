Fayose :  Lawyer gives Governor 7 days to retract utterances made against General Buratai

Human Rights Activist, Barrister Osuagwu Ugochukwu has demanded the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose to withdraw the statements made against Lt. General Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff or he would commence a legal suit.

The attorney in a statement made available on Friday, December 30, 2016, to pressmen in Imo State gave the Governor a 7 days ultimatum to do so.

In his words, “I have watched with dismay on AIT today how Governor Fayose, without regard for caution, went wild castigating General Buratai as being Corrupt. Fayose merely alluded to an alleged Dubai property belonging to Buratai’s spouse without furnishing further details on how Buratai became Corrupt.”

“I am yet to see any evidence presented by Governor Fayose over his labeling General Buratai as Corrupt. Or, does Fayose think he can just malign and injure the credibility of General Buratai and go scot free without providing evidence to substantiate the corruption allegation?”

Speaking on right to immunity possessed by Fayose being a current Governor in Nigeria, he said that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows the investigation of a serving governor. Against that backdrop, Fayose cannot only be investigated but can also be invited and detained.

“The constitutional immunity only shields President and Vice together with the governors from prosecution while on the seat but not from been investigated. If the constitution allows investigation of a sitting governor, there is nothing wrong getting him invited and detained if there was enough evidence that he has breached any part of the criminal laws including that of criminal defamation. A sitting governor can be investigated, invited and detained.”

“Mr. Fayose can be detained and investigated by the Police. To buttress this point, the Supreme Court has held in FAWEHINMI v. IGP that any of the office holders mentioned in Section 308 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (the President, Vice President, Governor and Deputy Governor) can be investigated by the police or any other law enforcement agency for any allegation of crime or offence in office.”

“It is a shame that while the whole world is busy celebrating the exploits of the Nigerian Army, General Buratai, the Air Force, and President Buhari, Governor Fayose is busy undermining this feat and making a jest of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

Written by Misthura Otubu